Shine Ya Eyes housemates have initiated the popular truth or dare game which previous contestants are known to play in the house

The housemates were moved to play the game after Ebuka told them that they were seemingly boring during the Sunday night eviction show

Maria, Saga, Arin, Cross among other housemates played the game and had to kiss each other at some point

Big Brother Naija 9BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has inspired the Shine Ya Eyes contestants to jump into the popular truth or dare game that previous housemates of the competition are known to play.

During the Sunday night eviction show, Ebuka had teased the housemates noting that they are not delivering as much entertainment as they promised when they were about to enter Big Brother’s house.

Housemates play truth or dare game. Photo: @crossda_boss/@officialyousef/@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Well, even though Ebuka eventually told viewers that he only wanted to keep them on their feet, the housemates were worried by his comment and this led them to start the first truth or dare game of the season.

As expected, the game came with a lot of twists and some housemates were made to share kisses with each other.

Maria was dared to share a kiss with a male housemate for 10 seconds and she chose Cross.

Watch a clip below:

Arin, on the other hand, was asked to do whatever she desires to male housemate Yousef. Watch video below:

Housemates like Saga, Angel, Liquorose among others also got to participate in the game.

More videos below:

BBNaija truth or dare game stirs reactions from fans

The game by the housemates got some of their fans and viewers of the show talking on social media.

Read comments sighted below:

buchi_chidinma said:

"Yousef don swallow at least two rings."

tonyhans301 said:

"The dude want that kiss so bad."

ivannas_trunkofficial said:

"See how cross Dey patient Dey wait talk finish my dear my mouth is here waiting to be kissed."

nengi_press_their_necks said:

"This kiss hold cross ooo."

princessperry_ said:

"It’s cross waiting patiently for the kiss for me."

_veradollar said:

"Dey Kiss person like mechanic Dey sck fuel from pipe."

Wild cards Pere, Maria escape eviction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother unexpectedly summoned housemates to the lounge to nominates those who are possibly the wildcards of the season.

Unfortunately, most housemates failed to mention Maria and Pere, thereby saving them from possible eviction.

Legit.ng compiled a list showing how each housemate voted during the nomination process.

