Breaking: Grief, Tears as Former ASUU National President Dies
Biodun Jeyifo, a Nigerian renowned scholar, literary giant, Marxist, public intellectual, and committed trade unionist, has been declared dead.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Jeyifo, a professor and world-class intellectual, who was popularly referred to as BJ, reportedly died of renal failure on Wednesday, February 11.
PM News reported that Professor Jeyifo's death came one month and five days after he celebrated his 80th birthday in Lagos.
Professor Jeyifo was born in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, and earned his first-class bachelor's degree and master's in English from the University of Ibadan in 1970 and 1973. He earned his doctorate degree from New York University in 1975.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng