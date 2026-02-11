Biodun Jeyifo, a Nigerian renowned scholar, literary giant, Marxist, public intellectual, and committed trade unionist, has been declared dead.

Jeyifo, a professor and world-class intellectual, who was popularly referred to as BJ, reportedly died of renal failure on Wednesday, February 11.

Professor Biodun Jeyifo, a renowned scholar, is dead Photo Credit: @DAWNCommission

Source: Twitter

PM News reported that Professor Jeyifo's death came one month and five days after he celebrated his 80th birthday in Lagos.

Professor Jeyifo was born in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, and earned his first-class bachelor's degree and master's in English from the University of Ibadan in 1970 and 1973. He earned his doctorate degree from New York University in 1975.

Source: Legit.ng