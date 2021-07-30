BBNaija season 6 participant, Saskay, recently shared a personal detail about her life to some of her fellow housemates

The young lady revealed that she was not a sexual person and that she has not been with a man for seven months

The other housemates, especially Pere, seemed to doubt her claim and internet users have reacted to Saskay’s revelation

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The BBNaija reality show has continued to entertain viewers with the antics of the housemates who keep opening up about themselves to each other.

Just recently, one of the stars on the show, Saskay, was spotted having a discussion with some of her fellow housemates where she opened up on a personal detail about her life.

The young lady who was discussing with Princess, Saga, Pere and Tega spoke on how she is not a sexual person.

BBNaija star Saskay reveals that she has been celibate for seven months. Photos: @bigbronaija, @officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

After further probing from the other housemates, she revealed that she is celibate and that she has been that way for seven months now.

One of the seated housemates then asked about her age and she revealed that she was 21. This was followed by what appeared to be nods of understanding from the others.

Pere however did not appear to be convinced when Saskay spoke on not being a sexual person.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to Saskay's revelation

As expected, a clip of the discussion soon made the rounds online and internet users shared their take on it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Esteesuzzy:

"It's possible, koz I believe her. Some women stay 1,2,3,4 and 5yrs without s€x."

Zehmee:

"Ordinary 7months. This is hilarious."

Peniel_xo:

"Unnecessary information!"

Diamond_nuel:

"7months? not a big deal please, as long as you don't have a serious partner you want to impress, you can stay longer than that."

Interesting.

Big Brother gives housemates clue on discovering wild card

BBNaija season 6 housemates have continued to suspect their fellow stars in a bid to discover the wild cards. This came to a head after Biggie gave the Head of House an interesting clue.

Big Brother revealed to HOH Peace that the wild cards were called into the diary session one after the other.

Peace delivered this message to the others and they suggested that the rest of the housemates sit according to how they were called in.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit