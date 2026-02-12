The UK government updated its consolidated list of financial sanctions targets, naming individuals linked to terrorism financing and extremist activity

Officials confirmed that the measures included asset freezes, travel bans and director disqualification sanctions

The designations reflected ongoing efforts to disrupt financial support for terrorism and safeguard national security

Find the list of the individuals below:

Nazem Ahmad

Nazem Ahmad, born January 5, 1965 in Sierra Leone, was listed on April 18, 2023. Authorities stated that he had ties to Hizballah and was suspected of financing terrorism. His sanctions included an asset freeze, a travel ban imposed on August 29, 2024, and a director disqualification sanction on April 9, 2025.

Officials reported that Ahmad controlled entities such as White Star DMCC, Bexley Way General Trading LLC, Best Diamond House DMCC, Sierra Gem Diamonds Company NV, Park Ventures SAL and The Artual Gallery.

Mustafa Ayash

Mustafa Ayash, born September 18, 1992 in Gaza, Palestine, was designated on March 27, 2024. The UK government said he had promoted Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad through the organisation Gaza Now.

His sanctions included an asset freeze, a travel ban imposed on August 29, 2024, and a director disqualification sanction on April 9, 2025. Officials noted that Ayash controlled crypto wallets and the Gaza Now organisation.

Kieran Gallagher

Kieran James Gallagher, born April 26, 1977 in Londonderry, United Kingdom, was listed on November 6, 2025.

The UK Treasury stated that Gallagher had been involved in providing financial services for terrorism and facilitating extremist activity. He was subjected to an asset freeze and a director disqualification sanction on November 6, 2025.

Mohammed Fawaz Khaled

Mohammed Fawaz Khaled, born either June 6, 1969 or June 6, 1967 in Homs, Syria, was first listed on May 9, 2013. His designation was updated on December 31, 2020 and again on April 9, 2025.

Officials assessed that Khaled had travelled to Syria to engage in extremist activities on behalf of ISIL. He was subjected to an asset freeze and a director disqualification sanction.

Gurpreet Singh Rehal

Gurpreet Singh Rehal, born November 12, 1991 in the United Kingdom, was listed on December 4, 2025. Authorities reported that he had been involved with Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar, organisations linked to terrorism.

His sanctions included an asset freeze and a director disqualification sanction. Officials stated that Rehal controlled Saving Punjab CIC, WhiteHawk Consultations Ltd and Loha Designs.

The UK government maintained that these sanctions were necessary to disrupt financial support for terrorism and prevent individuals from using economic resources to promote extremist activity.

