Mary Onyali appointed as education ambassador by Nigerian Tulip International Colleges alongside Air Commodore Abdullahi

Induction ceremony held at the National Defence College in Abuja on February 12, 2026

NTIC recognises 61 long-serving staff from various campuses for their dedication and service

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The 1996 Olympic 200m bronze medalist, Mary Onyali, and others have been appointed as education ambassadors by the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges.

NTIC formally vested the ambassadorial title on Onyali alongside Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi (retired), a former Director of Military and National Strategy, and 61 long-serving staff of the NTIC.

Former sprinter Mary Onyali bags NTIC ambassadorial appointment. Photo credit: NTIC

Source: UGC

The induction ceremony took place at the National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The 61 staff members of the college recognised were selected from NTIC campuses in Lagos, Kano, Yobe, Kaduna, and Abuja.

The former Nigerian sprinter appreciated the college for such a gesture while speaking at the induction ceremony.

“In my daughter’s words, I would say, today is my “bestest” day. Today is one of the happiest moments in my life because the two reasons why I left the United States after retiring from active sports back to Nigeria are youth empowerment through sports, and the yearning for education.”

NTIC explained that Onyali’s appointment is premised on her resilience to service, peservenace and a high level of discipline.

“Mary Onyali was chosen as an NTIC Ambassador because her life embodies excellence, humility, resilience, and service. Her ability to inspire young people across diverse backgrounds makes her a fitting representative of NTIC’s mission and vision.”

In the same vein, the college said:

“Abdullahi’s life reflects the balance NTIC seeks to instil in its students: intellectual curiosity, emotional stability, moral strength, and social responsibility.”

NTIC names Mary Onyali and others as ambassadors to inspire youth through education. Photo credit: NTIC

Source: UGC

Nigerian teen wins global mathematics competition

Faith Odunsi, a teenager from Ogun State, emerged victorious at the Global Open Mathematics Competition, surpassing top contenders from across the world.

Her achievement has earned her national recognition as the National Orientation.

The agency named her “Nigerian of the Week.” With poise and brilliance, Faith’s success showcases the power of early support and academic dedication.

Read more stories on NTIC:

NTIC releases names of top 2025 JAMB scorers

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) announced its top scorers in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, showcasing academic excellence and dedication among its students.

Four outstanding candidates, led by Kaamilah Kareem with a remarkable 371 points, demonstrated exceptional performance across key subjects.

Their achievements reaffirm NTIC’s commitment to nurturing academic brilliance and preparing students for future success.

Source: Legit.ng