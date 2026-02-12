A corps member decided to honour her mother at her place of work.

A Nigerian mother was deeply moved as her corps member daughter honoured her at her place of work.

She narrated the sacrifices her mother made to sponsor her and her siblings' education since their father died.

Source: TikTok

Identified as @moyosore0111 on TikTok, the lady shared how their dad died 20 years ago, and their mum took up the responsibility of training them singlehandedly.

The mother also sweetly reacted as her daughter saluted her and showered praises on her.

She captioned the video:

"I will keep letting the world know my mum single handedly trained me and my siblings after we lost our dad 20 years ago, nobody her except almighty God. She deserves more than removing headdress. I LOVE YOU MUM."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail corps members honour to mother

@sammietosin said:

"Them go done know say u no match for u platoon na watch u watch. Gbosa for parade ke."

@༄hayzerd said:

"so happy for you boo. I just finished camping."

@MUTIHATULLAH said:

"So happy for you fr and to your mum I pray she live longer to reap all she had labored for."

@Opeyemi said:

"So happy for you baby. She will love long to eat the fruit of her labor ijn."

@JokesFabricEmpire said:

"Good to see mummy again. My regards to her."

@Oluwanifemi said:

"Awnnn. May she live long long to eat the fruit of her labour."

Source: Legit.ng