The Aviation Ministry has approved the immediate redeployment of directors across four aviation agencies

The directive was approved by Minister Festus Keyamo and signed by the Permanent Secretary

NCAA’s Director of Special Duties, Horatius Egua, was relieved of his appointment with immediate effect

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has approved the immediate redeployment of several directors across four key aviation agencies, according to an official circular obtained by The Sun.

The affected agencies are the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The redeployment was approved by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and conveyed in a circular dated February 9, 2026. The directive was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, with reference number PS/FMA/PCA/S.31/T.

Affected directors at NiMet

According to the circular, the changes affect directors overseeing public affairs and consumer protection, corporate services, finance and accounts, human resource administration, and special duties.

At NiMet, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Funke Arowojobe, has been reassigned to NSIB in the same role. Also, NiMet’s Director of Human Resource and Administration, Dr Nasiru Sani, has been moved internally to serve as Director of Corporate Services within the agency.

In a related development, Airohiuodion Omonzogie, who previously headed Corporate Services at NiMet, has been redeployed to NSIB to oversee the same department. Meanwhile, NSIB’s Director of Corporate Services, Baro Minabawarre, has been transferred to NiMet as Director of Human Resource and Administration.

The leadership of the public affairs units at both NSIB and NiMet has also been adjusted. NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Bimbo Oladeji, has been moved to NiMet to head the same directorate.

The finance departments of NAMA and NSIB were similarly affected. Muonemeh Lotenna, who served as Director of Finance and Accounts at NAMA, has been reassigned to NSIB. In turn, Okundaye Folake, formerly Director of Finance and Accounts at NSIB, will now occupy the same position at NAMA.

NCAA Director fired

At the NCAA, the Director of Special Duties, Horatius Egua, has been relieved of his appointment with immediate effect. The circular directed him to hand over all official property in his possession to the Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo.

The ministry also announced the appointment of Augustina Erah as the new Director of Special Duties at the NCAA.

The Permanent Secretary stated that all redeployments and changes take immediate effect.

