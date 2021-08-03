The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition is gradually picking pace as the housemates have entered their second week

As expected, another Head of House game was held to determine who would take over from Peace who beat others to become the first HOH on the show

Boma emerged the Head of House for the week and as expected, picked a female housemate, Jackie B, as his deputy

The second Head of House game was held on Monday, August 2, and Peace who was the first-ever winner of the challenge had to hand over to another person.

Winning the HOH comes with perks such as staying in a luxurious lounge with a choice housemate who becomes the deputy HOH.

Boma becomes second Head of House Photo credit: @bomaakpore/@thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Following the rule, the housemate with the highest score on the board gets to be HOH and this time, Boma beat the others to become the second Head of House.

He finished with 26 points and the person who came second with 16 points was Cross.

See the scoreboard below:

Boma picks deputy

Following Biggie's rules, anyone who becomes Head of House has to pick a deputy from the opposite gender.

Boma chose Jackie B to enjoy the Head of House privilege with him.

Nigerians react

Gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"Congrats to Boma. I'm happy it's not Pere."

Gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"Oh my Whitemoney. They can win HOH. You'll win the 90m naira."

Wright_man24:

"Wish he can pick liquorose as deputy for future advantage."

Balo_ng:

"Boma is ready to turn the house into an army barrack, get ready for vawulence and gbas gbos."

Kate_e_bassey:

"Congratulations to Boma. Cool guy."

Maria and Pere escape eviction

The first possible eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season took a completely different turn as housemates failed to discover the two wildcards planted among them.

Earlier in the week, Big Brother had given the entire house a task to get to know one another and discover those who are the wild cards in the process.

Each housemate was summoned into the diary room and asked to provide the names of the two wild cards in the house. Interestingly, most housemates continued to mention Liquorose and Jaypaul’s names with only a few guessing right.

Source: Legit