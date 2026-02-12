Dr Cosmas Maduka reflected on missed investment opportunities in Flutterwave's success at its 10th anniversary Gala Night

The Coscaharis founded emphasised the need for leadership to create opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs to thrive

Maduka also cautioned youths against relying solely on salaries, urging them to pursue value-driven entrepreneurship

Lagos, Nigeria - Coscharis Group founder, Dr Cosmas Maduka, has lamented that the opportunity to invest in the invention of Flutterwave passed him by, as the brand has become one of Africa's largest and globally recognised fintech establishments.

Maduka spoke at the company’s 10th anniversary Gala Night at the prestigious 'The Delboriugh Lagos'.

"The only thing that surprises me is how did you people bypass me? There was no opportunity to tell me, "Uncle, can we put money together? I don't like good things passing me by,' the Coscharis boss said.

Maduka described the fintech firm’s growth as a celebration of “clear thought and clear mindset,” noting that its success demonstrates the intellectual and entrepreneurial capacity of Nigerians despite persistent national challenges.

Maduka praises Obasanjo at Flutterwave's event

He praised former President Olusegun Obasanjo for laying what he called the economic foundation that enabled private enterprise to thrive, arguing that leadership should primarily focus on creating opportunities for citizens to excel.

According to him:

“Leaders set the foundation and give people opportunity. Once that opportunity exists, Nigerians will prove that there is no limitation to what we can achieve.”

He called on young Nigerians to remain patient and committed to nation-building, while commending Flutterwave’s decade-long journey as proof that innovation can reposition Nigeria on the global map.

How I lost my father at young age - Maduka

Furthermore, Maduka used his personal story to reinforce his message of resilience and patriotism.

Recounting how he lost his father at a young age and was unable to pursue formal education beyond the primary level, he said he once resisted pressure to remain abroad, choosing instead to return home and build his business in Nigeria.

“To be a true Nigerian, you must share in her shame and glory,” he said, adding that his decision to return decades ago ultimately paid off as his business expanded internationally, including acquisitions in Japan, where, according to him, Nigerians now employ expatriates.

Paid employment: Nigerian youths cautioned

Turning to entrepreneurship, the business leader cautioned young people against overreliance on paid employment, stressing that salaries alone cannot guarantee long-term prosperity.

“Salary is medicine for poverty; it does not cure it,” he said, urging youths to discover their talents and build value-driven enterprises capable of generating wealth and jobs.

Moreover, he commended Flutterwave’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola, for placing Nigeria in a positive global spotlight at a time when negative narratives often dominate international discourse about the country.

He argued that tangible results silence critics, stating that “you don’t quarrel with results; they speak for themselves.”

Flutterwave: Maduka hails Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu

Maduka also applauded the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for supporting initiatives that promote job creation and innovation, noting that events celebrating enterprise and technology should attract strong institutional backing.

The Gala Night, held at the prestigious The Delborough Lagos, drew prominent political leaders, captains of industry and entertainment figures from across Africa to commemorate Flutterwave’s 10 years of operations in the fintech sector.

