Major General Benjamin Sawyer has formally assumed office as the Director Defence Information in the Defence Headquarters

Major General Sawyer has tasked journalists to support him and by extension the Nigerian Military as he carries out his duties

Sawyer takes over from Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu who has since been appointed as the spokesman of the Nigerian Army

FCT, Abuja - The newly appointed Director Defence Information (DDI), Major General Benjamin Sawyer has formally assumed office with an appeal to the media to support the military in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Sawyer also promised to run an open-door policy to fast-track information needed by journalists to carry out their reportage concerning the Nigerian Armed Forces.

A new era for the Nigerian Military public relations department

He harped on Nigerians to remain patriotic and responsive by providing credible, timely, and actionable information to aid the Armed Forces and other security agencies in performing their constitutional roles.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya for considering him worthy to be appointed as the spokesperson of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

His words:

“As we are all aware, the Armed Forces of Nigeria in synergy with other security agencies have continued to work round the clock in surmounting the nation’s numerous security challenges which include terrorism, insurgency, militancy, illegal oil bunkering, armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes.

“These ugly developments, which have continued to affect the peaceful co-existence of the citizens of our dear country, would in no distant time be a thing of the past, judging from the positive feelers emanating from the theatres of operation.

“I must, therefore, be quick to say that the media which is commonly referred to as the fourth estate of the realm is a vital component in the entire process of any campaign plan in either conventional or asymmetric warfare.

“Let me, therefore, solicit the support of media operators in all spectrums to consider jettisoning sensational headlines that give undue publicity to perpetrators of acts of criminality that tend to undermine our national security.”

The DDI urged the media to be ethical and patriotic, to be objective, fair and balanced in their media coverage and reportage as we have no other country but Nigeria.

The Armed Forces devise new way of tackling insecurity

Meanwhile, to devise a way to tackle insecurity, the Nigerian military has commenced the process of engaging retired officers.

The initiative is aimed at tapping from the knowledge of the veterans and get their assistance in the fight against insecurity.

Ibadan, the Oyo state capital was the first port of call for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to meet with the veterans recently.

In a related development, Lt Gen Yahaya has granted automatic promotion to Private Jamilu Mohammed.

Mohammed displayed professional military skills at a regimental Quarter Guard during the COAS' operational visit to Command Engineering Depot in Kaduna.

The COAS said the soldier who was the Acting Quarter Guard Sergeant had performed his duty far above expectation.

