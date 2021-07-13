Jamilu Mohammed has been given an automatic promotion by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya

The private was given this accelerated promotion following his professionalism at a regimental Quarter Guard

According to the Army, this promotion will spur others to be professional in any task assigned to them

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has granted automatic promotion to Private Jamilu Mohammed.

According to the Army on its Facebook page, Mohammed displayed professional military skills at a regimental Quarter Guard during COAS' operational visit to Command Engineering Depot in Kaduna.

Jamilu Mohammed has been promoted by COAS. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The COAS said the soldier who was the Acting Quarter Guard Sergeant had performed his duty far above expectation.

Going further, he added that the promotion was a reward for outstanding performance. He said this will spur others to always display a high sense of professionalism in whatever task they are assigned to perform.

Minister defends Buhari

In another report, Nigeria's minister of defence Bashir Magashi said President Muhammadu Buhari is right to say that he would deal with the criminals terrorising the country “in the language they understand".

According to the defence minister, there is nothing wrong with the president getting rid of those planning to destabilise the country.

Going further, he vowed that criminal elements in the country would be brought to book as the law will take its course against them.

Nigerian troops neutralise Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

Meanwhile, troops on Monday, June 28, recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents who tried to launch an attack on the Forward Operation Base at Bula Yobe in Borno.

A press statement released by Nwachukwu revealed that the soldiers were assisted by personnel of the Air Component.

Nwachukwu noted that the soldiers were able to sustain the firefight and successfully killed about 12 of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The troops also recovered one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 rifles.

