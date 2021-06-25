To devise a way to tackle insecurity, the Nigerian Military has commenced the process of engaging retired officers

The initiative is aimed at tapping from the knowledge of the veterans and get their assistance in the fight against insecurity

Ibadan, the Oyo state capital is the first port of call for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to meet with the veterans

Ibadan - The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has urged military veterans to be drivers of peace, unity, and progress within their neighbourhood.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Deputy Director Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida on Thursday, June 24, the CDS appealed a one-day security parley with retired senior military officers in the southwest region of Nigeria.

The CDS, General Lucky Irabor would be meeting with more retired officers across the country in the coming weeks. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Tapping from the experience of retired officers

The security meeting, tagged “CDS Interaction with Retired Senior Military in the Southwest,” was organized by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and held at the Headquarters 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan Oyo state.

The CDS averred that military veterans could become the mouthpiece of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), adding that they are qualified and knowledgeable in defence and security matters to undertake the task of security enlightenment and sensitization in their domain.

Gen. Irabor disclosed further that the AFN intends to leverage the security meeting to boost the ongoing military operations.

He maintained that both serving and retired personnel are sold-out to the cause of unity, faith, peace, and progress of the nation.

Solutions-driven military parley

Leadership newspaper reports that the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Gold Chibuisi, also spoke at the event.

He the CDS for hosting the maiden edition of the security parley in Ibadan, noting that it was apt and timely given the emerging security threats experienced in the city and its environs.

Recall that a total of 127 civil society groups recently staged protests across Nigeria calling attention to the violence, lawlessness, and bloodletting that have taken over all parts of the country.

The groups urged the presidency to provide political and moral leadership for the security crisis and ensure governmental actions are humane in tandem with section 17 (2)(C) of the Nigerian Constitution.

At the protests in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja covered by Legit.ng, organisers of the processions, Joint Action Civil Society Coalition, called on the government to act fast.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17 charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

The president made the comment while addressing the troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in the Borno state capital.

