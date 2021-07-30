Defence minister Bashir Magashi has highlighted some factors behind the security crisis in Nigeria

Magashi said the absence of politicians and traditional rulers at the local level create a vacuum which criminals take advantage of

The minister also alleged that security stakeholders in the northern region have been compromised

Awka, Anambra state - Major General Bashir Magashi, the minister of defence, has blamed politicians, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for the growing insecurity in the country.

The Punch reported that the minister stated this on Thursday, July 29, during a one-day security summit by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

Major General Bashir Magashi, defence minister, has blamed traditional rulers, politicians and other stakeholders for the insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the minister was represented at the event by his special adviser, Ahmed Jibrin.

He accused stakeholders of apparent compromise on security.

The minister was quoted to have said:

“The political and traditional elite at the local level are most times not present in their constituencies and therefore create the vacuum that insurgents, terrorists and bandits fill in the administration of local authorities.

“What about the failure of our religious and opinion leaders who do not provide counter narratives to the misguided religious zealots, as well as sustainable engagement of local population by regional and community leaders?"

Lack of efficient intelligence system

The minister also blamed the security crisis on the lack of an efficient intelligence system and the lack of will to act on the provided intelligence, The Guardian also reported.

He added the security stakeholders in the northern region which appears to have been compromised by the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

He said:

“What appears to be the most apparent is the lack of efficient intelligence system or lack of will to utilize the provided intelligence in carrying out security operations by the military and para-military agencies, as all security stakeholders appear to be compromised by the insurgents in the Northeast as well as bandits/kidnappers in the Northwest and North Central.”

He called on those instigating violence in the country to desist forthwith.

Magashi defends Buhari’s ‘language they understand’ remark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Magashi said President Muhammadu Buhari was right to say that he would deal with the criminals terrorising the country “in the language they understand”.

According to the defence minister, there was nothing wrong with the president getting rid of those planning to destabilise the country.

He said:

“You cannot own a weapon illegally and be allowed to stay alive because that weapon can be used against you.

“We will take on anybody who is carrying arms. Nigeria will not allow that to continue to happen. That is our message.”

Source: Legit.ng