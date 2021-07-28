All federal employees and contractors in the United States of America are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19

As an alternative, those affected are expected to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements

Sources in the US government say President Joe Biden will on Thursday, July 29, make the announcement as the Delta variant spreads

Washington - US President Joe Biden will on Thursday, July 29, announce a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CNN reports that a source with direct knowledge of the matter revealed that the announcement will come in remarks where Biden is also expected to lay out a series of new steps to spur new vaccinations in the US.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce vaccination requirements across the country's federal government. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker

Mandatory vaccines in the US?

The move comes at a time the Delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the country and other nations across the world.

It will also follow the decision by the Department of Veterans Affairs to require its frontline health care workers to be vaccinated over the course of the next two months.

Biden alluded to the looming announcement on Tuesday, July 27.

White House orders staff to again wear masks amid new danger

According to Reuters, the White House has told its staff to start wearing masks again as part of measures to curb the spread of the new variant.

The U.S. federal government is the country's largest employer and the vaccination of employees will be a major step in curbing the spread of the virus.

Conspiracy theorists trying to deceive people

In Nigeria, the federal government had debunked the claim that people who received the coronavirus vaccine could generate a magnetic field in the vaccination site or light up an electric bulb.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency's (NPHCDA) executive director, Faisal Shuaib, said some anti-vaccination individuals came up with the magnetic conspiracy theory.

According to him, the conspiracy theorists aim to deceive people with their videos and claims. Shuaib said this at the NPHCDA weekly press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, July 6, in Abuja.

Meanwhile, three accountability organisations, Connected Development (CODE), Global Integrity, and BudgIT have teamed up to launch a user-friendly COVID-19 Fund Africa website.

The project delivered through CODE's Follow The Money initiative in line with other organisations provides a comprehensive website to monitor the progress made in Africa's fight against COVID-19.

The new website allows access to all COVID-19 data including intervention resources, funds allocations, palliative distributions, accurate number of cases, data on COVID funds, vaccine management, and government's responsiveness.

