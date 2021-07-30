Looking fashionable while maintaining a certain level of modesty is something not so many people achieve easily. Either one ends up looking drab in coverup clothing or they simply lose the fashionable touch.

It is no news that social media remains one of the easiest ways to get free fashion advice and inspiration. Every day, style bloggers and YouTubers continue to churn out good content for people in need of a guide.

One of such talented people is Hafymo, a lifestyle blogger and fashion enthusiast who is big on modest looks.

Hafymo maintains elegance in modest looks. Photo credit: @hafymo

Source: Instagram

The beautiful Muslima's Instagram page is dedicated to providing fashion lovers with beautiful style inspiration while maintaining modesty.

Going through her page, it is clear to see that Hafymo is a big fan of hats, scarves, blazers, and wide-legged pants.

Judging by how well put-together her ensembles usually are, Legit.ng has gathered some style tips using Hafymo's closet.

Say no to boring pants

The style blogger is big on colours and we love how she rocks her pants. It is often advised for modest fashion lovers to go for bold colours in order to stand out.

Check out some photos of Hafymo in bright-coloured pants

1. Pink pants

2. Blue ankle-length pants

3. Orange pants

Ankara/asoebi

While revealing and risque looks are what is hot right now when it comes to ankara and asoebi fashion, Hafymo keeps everything pretty covered while still maintaining elegance.

Check out these looks below:

4. Mixed print ankara

5. Slaying effortlessly in this piece

6. Making them green with envy

Skirts

When going for modest-looking skirts, it is always best to avoid regular-looking types. In these photos, Hafymo rocks a pleated skirt, a ruched one and a smock-like skirt all of which fall below the knees.

Check them out below:

7. In a beige pleated skirt with a blazer

8. This champagne coloured ruched midi skirt

9. This black skirt is gorgeous

10. This flare skirt is a head-turner

Gowns

While she has more photos in pants and two-piece outfits, Hafymo always kills the look whenever she opts for a dress.

Check these photos out below:

11. In this full-length pink and white dress

12. Black ruched dress

13. This button-down dress with puffy sleeves is a total look!

Skin-tone outfits for the win!

Skin-coloured outfits have been around for the longest time and their popularity on the fashion scene has a lot to do with just how well they suit every skin tone.

Whether as an office or casual wear, the hue makes a subtle statement while also enhancing one's appearance.

However, not everyone knows how to style the colour to achieve that chic look. If you aren't big on fashion, or a fan of vibrant colours and you need to take a break from loud colours, the skin tone outfit is for you.

