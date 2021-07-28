Skin-coloured outfits have been around for the longest time and their popularity on the fashion scene has a lot to do with just how well they suit every skin tone.

Whether as an office or casual wear, the hue makes a subtle statement while also enhancing one's appearance.

These fashionistas have shown different ways to style skin-coloured outfits. Photo credit: @ceecofficial, @official_mercyeke, @theladyvhodka

Source: Instagram

However, not everyone knows how to style the colour to achieve that chic look. If you aren't big on fashion, or a fan of vibrant colours and you need to take a break from loud colours, the skin tone outfit is for you.

Celebrity fashion enthusiasts have been known to rock this look on a daily basis with some even taking it to the red carpets in impressive styles.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights ten fashionistas who have rocked the look in different styles.

Check them out below:

1. Toke Makinwa rocking a cut-out top and some stylish pair of pants

2. Laura Ikeji serving boss lady vibes in this ensemble

3. Cee-C rocks the skin tone looks with black and then with white

4. Mercy Eke rocking a two-tone ensemble

5. Tacha pairs her beige two-piece with a blue oversized jacket

6. Priscy keeping things casual in this jogger pair

7. Dorathy rocking a two-tone combo with her full chest!

8. Lillian Afegbai in this gorgeous peekabo bodycon dress

9. The Lady Vhodka brought some pizzazz in her stunning ensemble with an animal-print headscarf

10. Ini Edo paired her skin tone skirt with a bold red top

Four must-have suits

While trends come and go, there are certain things that every lady must have in their closet. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you bring your outfits together from start to finish.

And if you're big on powerful looks, style blogger, @signedblake, has some interesting information for you about killing this look.

In a recent Instagram post, the fashionista shared a video of herself rocking four stylish power suits, which she stated are a must-have for every woman.

Source: Legit.ng