Popular Nigerian fashion expert and blogger, Noble Igwe, is a professional when it comes to fashion and style, and it isn't hard to see why.

The fashionista whose Instagram page boasts of several photos of him in carefully put-together ensembles constantly serves as a go-to for menswear inspiration.

The fashionista rocks traditional looks in style. Photo credit: @noble_igwe

When it comes to creating unique and head-turning looks, the 42-year-old comes through every single time.

His penchant for shorts, scarves, and hats is pretty glaring as Noble makes sure to rock at least one of these items in most of his looks.

While Noble has a very diverse sense of style, at the core of it is his love for African-inspired looks.

In this article, Legit.ng gathers ten photos of the style enthusiast rocking traditional looks.

Check them out below:

1. In this burnt orange outfit paired with a customized briefcase.

2. He paired the blue kaftan with a scarf over his shoulders

3. Noble added a bit of edginess to this look with a stylish print weekender bag

4. Scarves sure work like magic on basic-looking fits

5. Sometimes less is more and Noble knows this all too well

6. Coming through in a white agbada like a true Igbo angel

7. Giving us old school vibe in this two-piece ankara outfit

8. Looking like true royalty in this white and red combo

9. Asoke, denim, a pair of kicks, and a fedora never looked so good

10. Taking it back to his roots in this isiagu look

