One of the current contestants in the Big Brother Naija house, Rose Afije, popularly called Liquorose took Nigerians by surprise when she showed up on the show.

The young lady already had a lot going on for her which has always been evident on social media.

She is a member of a three-member dance crew and is well on her way to becoming the housemate with the most fans and following on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Liquorose dresses tomboy with swag Photo credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

Another fact about Liquorose is that she conveniently switches from tomboy mode of dressing to totally girly with ease.

A glance through her page has shown that the reality star is more comfortable in joggers, shorts, t-shirts, and jackets.

Her mode of dressing is understandable because there is definitely a number of moves you can successfully pull off as a dancer in a dress or skirt.

A guide to showing up all dapper and stylish like Liquorose in any boyish outfit is to first, get a haircut then actually wear what fits.

Legit.ng has put together few photos of the moments the BBNaija star stylishly rocked tomboy outfits.

1. There is no better way to pull off casuals than in a t-shirt and joggers

2. It's all splash of colours in this beautiful ensemble.

Liquorose rocks shorts with so much swag and elegance.

3. This is a full tomboy look and the statement shorts is one to die for.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

4. As expected, the dancer fully 'bodied' this two-piece shorts and sleeveless shirt.

At this point, her skincare routine deserves some accolades just because...

5. This is another casual look that confirms that dressing tomboyish does not take away your beauty or slay.

6. A jacket such as this is always a great wardrobe essential.

The reality star paired this with joggers and a pair of sneakers.

7. This is another complete tomboy look in monochrome, stylish, casual and simple.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Liquorose to beat Laycon's record

The seventh female housemate to enter the BBNaija house, Liquorose may soon make history as the first contestant to hit one million followers on Instagram.

Although the dancer was a bit popular before she entered the house, her fan base was a little over 700k.

However, in less than 24 hours of being announced as one of the contestants, Liquorose gained over 200k followers more.

The young lady might beat the record of Lockdown housemate Laycon who gained a million followers weeks after he got into the house.

Source: Legit.ng