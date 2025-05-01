The bulk of the world's billionaires are controlled by a few countries, with the United States by far the largest

By 2025, a selected group of nations control the majority of the world's billionaires, with the US leading the pack by a wide margin.

Global economic powerhouses and the growing importance of the technology, financial, and industrial sectors in determining the wealthiest people on the planet are highlighted by this concentration of wealth.

Forbes estimates that there are currently over 3,000 billionaires in the world, with a combined net worth of an incredible $16.1 trillion.

However, just three nations—the United States, China, and India—account for more than half of all billionaires and their wealth, demonstrating how concentrated this enormous wealth is. On the other hand, there is just one billionaire in each of 17 countries.

With a total net worth of $6.8 trillion and a record 902 billionaires—up from 813 the previous year—the United States continues to dominate the list.

The United States is home to about one-third of this year's billionaires. All but two of the 15 centibillionaires in the world are Americans.

For the first time since 2022, Elon Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $342 billion, overtook Bernard Arnault ($178 billion) of LVMH as the richest person in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg of Meta ($216 billion), Jeff Bezos of Amazon ($215 billion), and Larry Ellison of Oracle ($192 billion) complete the top five. The United States, China, India, Germany, and Russia are the five nations that dominate the global billionaire landscape.

With 902 billionaires, the US leads the world in tech and innovation, with Elon Musk ($342 billion) serving as an example.

With ByteDance's Zhang Yiming ($65.5B) at the top, China boasts 450 billionaires. With 205 billionaires, India's economy is expanding quickly thanks to digitalization and industry, which is led by Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani ($92.5B).

Dieter Schwarz ($41 billion) of Lidl and other industrial and retail behemoths are responsible for the 171 billionaires in Germany.

Russia is a resource-rich country with 140 billionaires, including former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov ($28.7 billion).

Here's a look at the top 10 countries with the highest number of billionaires in 2025 as highlighted by Business Insider.

Rank Country No. of Billionaires Richest Individual Net Worth (Richest) 1 United States 902 Elon Musk $342 billion 2 China 450 Zhang Yiming $65.5 billion 3 India 205 Mukesh Ambani $92.5 billion 4 India 171 Dieter Schwarz $41 billion 5 Russia 140 Vagit Alekperov $28.7 billion 6 Canada 76 Changpeng Zhao $62.9 billion 7 Italy 74 Giovanni Ferrero $38.2 billion 8 Hong Kong 66 Li Ka-shing $38.9 billion 9 Brazil 56 Eduardo Saverin $34.5 billion 10 United Kingdom 55 Michael Platt $18.8 billion

Nigeria produces another billionaire to join Dangote, Rabiu, Adenuga, others

Legit.ng reported that MoneyCentral has estimated that Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian business magnate, currently has a net worth of $2.15 billion.

These figures are based on the businessman's stakes, which have increased significantly in recent years.

Elumelu may be worth little more than $2 billion, according to MoneyCentral's estimates of his holdings, which mostly consist of Heirs Holdings and his direct and indirect investments in publicly traded companies such as United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp).

