Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has suddenly become a public figure following his lavish display at Obi Cubana's mum's burial

The socialite shared a video of the moment he arrived at an airport in Lagos and he was welcomed by a group of young men like a celebrity

The young men hailed the businessman as they struggled to get captured in the video he was making

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular barman Cubana Chiefpriest was recently given a welcome fit for big celebrities in Nigeria at a Lagos airport.

The businessman who spends money lavishly took to social media to show the moment a crowd of young men hailed and welcomed him with joy.

Cubana Chiefpriest welcomed by crowd at airport Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Chiefpriest who flew in for an event marvelled at the fan love and noted that he felt like a superstar who just released an album.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Touch down Lagos for @splendid_luxury_furnitures Lagos branch opening ceremony, The fan love at the airport is amazing. E be like say I drop album. @akuezedon am on my way."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions from fans

Jacinta.red:

"King doings!!"

Iam_trendc:

"Money man!!"

Tolink_delicacies:

"See happiness and joy. Thank you lord keep on the happiness and joyful going."

Yb_farms:

"Man of the people."

Wonderoma:

"The love is real."

Nonso_abadom:

"The joy you get when you see fans appreciating you is splendid."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Dr Cherry drags Chiefpriest

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana gave his mother a befitting farewell to the other side in Oba, Anambra state.

Cubana Chiefpriest outdid Obi's other friends by sending a trailer loaded with forty-six cows before the event.

As expected the lavish spending at the party got people talking and reality star, Dr Cherry took to her Instagram story channel to drag Chiefpriest.

She revealed that despite how much he loves to spend lavishly, he can't help any young lady without trying to sleep with her.

Source: Legit