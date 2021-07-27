Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwadolarz recently had more than enough reasons to be grateful for life

The young man was involved in a ghastly car crash and was lucky to have survived the accident

Fans and colleagues of the comedian praised and thanked God on his behalf after he made the announcement

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian comedian, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, popularly known as Oluwadolarz, was recently involved in a car accident.

Thankfully, the young man survived and he took to social media to update fans on his safety as well as thank God for sparing his life.

Nigerians join Oluwadolarz in thanking God Photo credit: @oliuwadolarz

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Hi fam! I’m fine, thank God there was no serious casualties. Thanks for the calls, DMs and texts, really appreciated!"

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing a video of his totalled car after the incident, Oluwadolarz expressed immense gratitude to God.

The comedian wrote:

"Forever grateful OH lord. God is the greatest. Allah 'akbar."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fans, colleagues thank God

While colleagues of the comedian thanked God for his safety and rejoiced with him, some Nigerians scolded him.

Read some comments gathered below:

Ugoccie:

"God is great."

Realwarripikin:

"Thank G."

Kleverjay:

"The Lord is your strength my broda."

Every10min:

"Bro go learn how to drive. you go buy driving license go to driving school."

___tracykellz83:

"Every time??"

Amadioha69ofuar:

"Nonsense, don’t go and learn how to drive."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Rotimi Salami attacked by robbers in Lagos

Popular actor Salami Rotimi took to his page on Instagram with a post narrating his experience at the hands of robbers in the Badagry-Mile 2 area of Lagos.

Salami said that he was in standstill traffic between two trailers when four young boys showed up from nowhere.

The actor revealed that he did not get hurt even though the robbers broke his glass when he refused to cooperate with them.

Source: Legit