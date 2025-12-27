A young Nigerian man got many people emotional after his friends shared the news of what happened to him online

The friends mentioned that they attended his wedding to his beautiful wife, which took place several hours ago in Abuja

However, several of his friends have shared updates on social media about him, revealing that he died a day after his wedding

A young Nigerian man, Bashir, popularly known as Marketing Guru, has died a day after his wedding, as confirmed by one of his friends.

The friend, Yahaya Crypto, took to his Facebook page to break the news to his followers and also shared details of his last chat with Bashir.

Marketing Guru passes away just after getting married. Photo source: Tiktok/abuobasheer

Man dies a day after wedding

Announcing his death, Yahaya Crypto wrote on Facebook:

"Hasbunnallah wanimal wakil. Life is uncertain. God has taken our friend Marketing Guru."

"Yesterday at his wedding in Abuja, today they are going to dinner with his wife, and I just found out that he died this morning."

"May God have mercy on him and grant him eternal rest."

Another friend of Bashir, known as Marketing Guru, shared his recent outing with him.

The individual, @OmarLadan_, mentioned that he attended Marketing Guru’s wedding but now he is no more.

He wrote online:

"Went to his wedding yesterday, took this vid 5 days ago, but he's no more today. Subhanallah!!"

"Day before his marriage, I escorted him to have his hair cut. He said, 'Umar Dan Allah, karkafini kyau ran aurena.' Subhanallah. This world is nothing."

Young man dies a day after his wedding in Abuja. Photo source: Tiktok/abuobasheer

Another individual who identified himself as Nas, a friend of the late Bashir @Ameenu_Kutama, reacted to his death and shared some sensitive details about his wedding.

His statement read:

"My close friend arrived in Abuja on Thursday ahead of his wedding. He fell ill that same day, but the wedding proceeded on Friday as planned. He managed to return to Kano last night, only to pass away today. I am devastated. May Allah forgive Baba and grant him mercy. Ameen."

The passing of Bashir has generated reactions online, with several individuals speaking about him.

Reactions as man dies after wedding

@FaruqCrypto01 noted:

"He Married yesterday gone today 💔 Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah grant him Jannah."

@abdool_moh stressed:

"As a bride, losing your husband to death on your wedding day has to be one of the most traumatizing life experience."

@ibress387006 shared:

"Life in this world is uncertain. We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return. May Allah forgive him, have mercy on his soul, and grant him Jannah. We have lost a great Marketing Guru. May Allah give his family and loved ones the strength to bear this loss."

@zaMusbeyNe_ stated:

"This is the young man who got married yesterday and passed away today. May Allah forgive him and grant him Jannah."

@Hamzahuthman77 said:

"Innalillahi wa'inna ilayhi raji'un. He got married yesterday and passed away today, Marketing Guru who makes videos on Trading knowledge on TikTok, May Allah have mercy on him and forgive him. And give his wife and family patience in this loss.."

