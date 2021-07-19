Obi Cubana's mother’s burial has passed but it appears the businessman and his group of friends are far from over with their flamboyant display of wealth

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest recently posted a video on Instagram showing how he massaged the businessman with cash

According to Chiefpriest, the celebrant has been stressed from the celebration of the past few days and he had to treat him to a money therapy session

Wealthy businessman Obi Cubana and his equally rich friends have managed to extend the buzz from his mother’s funeral ceremony into a new week.

Just when social media users thought they had seen it all, celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, took to his page on Instagram with a fresh video.

Chiefpriest massages Obi Cubana with hefty bundles of cash. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The socialite explained that his ex-boss has been stressed from the celebrations of the past few days and he had to treat him to a money therapy session.

He wrote:

"Had To Come Through For Pappy With Some Money Massage It’s Called MoneyTheraphy. 7 Straight Days Of Massive Doings, Now You Understand What I Mean When I Say We Own The ShowBiz Market. Oba City Of Dorimeeeeee."

In the video, Obi Cubana was seen dancing as his former employee placed huge bundles of N200 notes on him one after another.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react

Like previous videos that sparked mixed reactions, the new post got people talking about the flamboyant display of wealth.

Read comments below:

louiscandy1 said:

"Na wa .... all the old people for that village go don dey think their life Bcus this burial is a 1 in a life time something."

officialblessing26 said:

"CBN would have run out of Naira mints by now o."

joyceliaemerald said:

"This massage enter body."

official_no_worries said:

"Omo make una take am easy na party never finish make una stop this oppression an."

benny_tuga said:

"Am changing my name to CUBANA, this name cubana get special grace following it, my new name is now Benny_cubana."

Cubana makes sign of the cross as Kanayo O. Kanayo sprays him money

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a hilarious video of Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and his friend, Obi Cubana.

The video captured the moment Cubana made the cross sign as the actor famous for money ritual roles rained cash on him.

Social media users had hilarious reactions to the clip with some of them noting that Kanayo has an interesting sense of humour.

Source: Legit.ng