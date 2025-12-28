Victor Osimhen scored his first goal of AFCON 2025 in Nigeria’s thrilling 3-2 win over Tunisia

The Galatasaray striker also provided an assist, playing a key role in Nigeria’s qualification to the Round of 16

Galatasaray sent a touching congratulatory message praising Osimhen’s performance

Victor Osimhen’s AFCON 2025 journey truly came alive on Saturday night, and his club side Galatasaray were quick to join the celebration.

The Super Eagles striker finally opened his goal account at the tournament as Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-2 in a pulsating Group C encounter in Fez, sealing qualification to the Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen opened his goal account for Nigeria at the 2025 AFCON after netting a brilliant header against Tunisia. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

After enduring frustration in earlier matches with two goals ruled out for offside, Osimhen’s breakthrough felt both timely and deserved.

The 26-year-old forward’s performance not only helped Nigeria survive a late Tunisian scare but also earned glowing praise from his Turkish club, who publicly celebrated his impact on the continental stage.

Osimhen opens AFCON goal account in style

Nigeria looked in full control for large spells of the match, racing into a commanding 3-0 lead before Tunisia’s late resurgence turned the contest into a nerve-shredding affair, CAF Online reports.

At the heart of the Super Eagles’ early dominance was Ademola Lookman, whose creativity and composure unsettled the Tunisian defence.

Just before halftime, Lookman delivered a pinpoint cross from the left, and Osimhen rose highest to power home a trademark header.

It was a goal that summed up the Nigerian striker’s aerial dominance and one he had been threatening all evening after seeing two headers narrowly miss the target earlier.

The goal marked Osimhen’s first of the ongoing AFCON, finally rewarding his relentless work rate and persistence.

Osimhen creates assist for Lookman

Osimhen’s contribution did not end with his own goal.

The Galatasaray forward played a key role in Nigeria’s third goal after unselfishly setting up Lookman, who calmly slotted home from close range, GOAL reports.

At 3-0, Nigeria appeared to be cruising. However, goals from Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi brought Tunisia roaring back into the contest, setting up a tense finale.

The 3-2 victory confirmed Nigeria as the second team to book a place in the Round of 16 after Egypt and strengthened Osimhen’s status as one of the tournament’s most dangerous attackers.

Galatasaray sends message to Osimhen

Following the dramatic win, Galatasaray took to social media to congratulate Osimhen and the Super Eagles.

Galatasaray has hailed Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian forward opened his goal account at AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions highlighted Osimhen’s decisive contribution with a heartfelt message:

“We congratulate Victor Osimhen for his 1 goal and 1 assist performance in the match where Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-2 in the Africa Cup of Nations. 👏”

Osimhen has been widely tipped as one of the forwards to watch at AFCON 2025, and his display against Tunisia suggests he is now fully up to speed.

The Nigerian striker will be eager to add to his tally when the Super Eagles face Uganda in their final group game on December 30.

CAF rewards Osimhen after AFCON goal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF has rewarded Victor Osimhen with a special honour after his stunning header against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27, as Nigeria booked a place in the AFCON Round of 16.

Osimhen's goal against Tunisia has been named the best goal of match-day six at AFCON 2025.

Source: Legit.ng