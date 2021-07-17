Friends of popular businessman, Obi Cubana turned his mother's burial into a carnival with cows and lavish spending

Chiefpriest got Nigerians talking after he sent his ex-boss 46 cows in a trailer and still made cash rain at the party

Reality star, Dr Cherry has taken to social media to call out Chiefpriest for celebrating a dead old woman lavishly while owing his workers salaries

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana recently gave his mother a befitting farewell to the other world in Oba, Anambra state.

Celebrity bartender, Cubana Chiefpriest outdid Obi's other friends by sending a trailer loaded with forty-six cows before the event.

At the party, Chiefpriest, just like many others made bundles and huge stacks of money rain almost endlessly.

Dr Cherry spills

As expected the lavish spending at the party got people talking and reality star, Dr Cherry took to her Instagram story channel to drag Chiefpriest.

The former Ultimate Love ex-housemate refused to mention namesbut gave specific details vividly pointing to Chiefpriest.

She revealed that despite how much he loves to spend lavishly, he can't help any young lady without trying to sleep with her.

Dr Cherry further revealed that he owes his workers and even deducts fro their salaries at the slightest excuse.

She also tagged Chiefpriest a dirty tout who will always remain one despite his show off.

See the post as sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram below:

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions greeted Dr Cherry's post, read some comments below:

Chioma_south:

"She said wat she said that’s on perioddddd!"

Debbie_white7:

"This one Dey find attention, Lol."

Blessed_beautiful_queen_:

"They’ve started, why didn’t they say all these since. How people get offended by how others spend their money is beyond me."

Pretty_petite_thing_:

"Lol people must find a means to pull each other down. Where are the staff that complained of this?? He’s doing all these and still has people working with him?"

Rosieyoungfh:

"Pass your message without involving somebody's late mom o sis."

Source: Legit.ng