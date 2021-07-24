Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has returned for a brand new season of the BBNaija reality show

The celebrity presenter opened the live show in a stylish outfit made by popular fashion designer Mai Atafo

Ebuka flooded his Instagram pages with cool pictures and fans couldn’t help but flood his comment section with praises

A brand new season of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show premiered on Saturday, July 24th, and as expected Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host.

The stylish media personality known to get people talking with his outfits kicked the season off in a classy two-piece outfit by celebrity fashion designer, Mai Atafo.

Ebuka launches Shine Ya Eye season with stylish looks. Photo:@ebuka/ @theoladayo

The white-coloured outfit was paired along with a black shirt and a shiny pair of shoes which has already gotten fans gushing on social media.

Flooding his Instagram page with pictures, Ebuka explained that his outfit was inspired by the theme for the 2021 season of the show: Shine Ya Eyes.

Check out his post below:

Ebuka's rocks Michael Jackson themed outfit for BBNaija house tour

For the BBNaija house tour, Ebuka rocked an outfit that seemed to have been inspired by late musician Michael Jackson.

Photos below:

Ebuka's outfit stirs reactions from fans, colleagues

As expected, the media personality got his fans excited and many couldn't stop but react in the comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

toolzo said:

"We see you MJ."

boy_director said:

"hide your drip Ebuka is back."

captdemuren said:

"... and the host with the most is backkkkkkkkk"

lansanaeleanor said:

"Ebuka have started again ohh."

vivianlam_glamour said:

"The shoes for me."

BBNaija 2021 winner to walk home with N90 million worth of prizes

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that fans of BBNaija reality show were filled with excitement following an announcement that a fresh season is set to commence on July 24.

The show organisers at a press conference disclosed that all housemates for the season had been selected and quarantined.

The sixth season of the reality show is set to run for 72 days with a lucky winner going home with N90 million worth of prizes.

