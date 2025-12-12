Nicki Minaj has resumed speaking up for Christians in Nigeria and across the world on social media

She also sparked confusion among Nigerians after giving a shoutout to a certain Grace Idowu, stirring a response from a gospel singer

The US rapper's post has once again sparked conversation about the Christian community as netizens shared diverse comments

International rapper Nicki Minaj has again drummed up support for Christians in Nigeria and across the world.

In a series of tweets via her official X handle on the evening of Friday, December 12, Nicki pushed for freedom for Christians. She also dropped hymn lyrics as well as Bible verses.

Nicki Minaj speaks up for Nigerian Christians again, shouts out to Grace Idowu.

In one of her tweets, she wrote,

"On Christ the solid rock I stand. All other grounds are sinking sand. All other ground… is sinking sand FREE THE CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA!!!!!!!!!! STOP THIS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FreeChristians."

Nicki Minaj's tweet about Holy Spirit

Another tweet by Nicki Minaj is below:

However, the highlight was her shoutout to a certain Grace Idowu, which has now been linked to a Nigerian gospel singer, who also responded via her Instastory.

Screenshot of Grace Idowu's reaction to Nicki Minaj's tweet is below:

Gospel singer Grace Idowu trends on X after Nicki Minaj's tweet.

Grace Idowu is a gospel singer who is popular on TikTok and YouTube for songs like "Broken Pieces" and worship medleys.

Recall that Nicki Minaj gained significant attention for speaking at the United Nations about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, supporting claims made by Donald Trump.

Legit.ng also reported that the rapper made a powerful prayer amidst the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

On Sunday, November 23, the US star, in a viral tweet, called for divine intervention as she prayed for hostages who were held captive by bandits.

Reactions trail Nicki Minaj's shoutout to Grace Idowu

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the US rapper's tweet. Read them below:

___SPAZ___ said:

"About time we saw people use their influence to draw attention to such worldly atrocities instead of only shameless self promotion. Thank you."

dami_mastermind commented:

"Nicki Minaj is now a full blown Nigerian."

Adarshkumar_05 said:

"Yasss Grace Idowu! Queen of the comeback, serving looks and lyrics that hit different. What's the vibe for PF3? Spill the tea, Nicki!"

Modest_0411 commented:

"I told you guys that Nicki Minaj is from Ilesha, Osun State. Evidence dey now!"

PO_GrassRootM commented:

"Thank you for your unwavering solidarity with Nigerians during this critical time. Your support means the world to us. We appreciate you deeply keep the incredible support coming. Together, we rise!"

RealQueenBee__ said:

"Queen Nicki, history will be kind to you for speaking up for the vulnerable and defenceless Nigeria Christians in the Middle Belt. God Bless You! From Queen B."

biggcole_ reacted:

"you are quite literally a diamond in the rough. you're the only celebrity real enough to take a stand for what's right. i will always respect you for this."

Nicki Minaj's old tweet resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj's old tweets about Nigeria resurfaced online.

One of the rapper's viral tweets was a post she shared showing support for EndSARS protesters in 2020.

This came following allegations that she was using the insecurity in Nigeria to chase clout on social media.

