My Child’s Psyche Initiative launched its programme to strengthen emotional intelligence, resilience and wellbeing among Nigerian children

The symposium focused on autism, ADHD and dyslexia, giving parents and teachers practical tools to support neurodivergent children effectively

Experts highlighted maternal mental health, stronger school–parent collaboration as essential for improving children’s emotional development

Abuja - My Child’s Psyche Initiative (MCPI), a foundation dedicated to transforming child development and emotional wellbeing in Nigeria, officially launched its programme on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Initiative aims to champion emotional intelligence, psychological resilience, and holistic growth for Nigerian children.

Why MCPI was created

The launch of the Initiative was marked by its maiden Ultimate Caregiver Enlightenment Symposium & Book Presentation, themed “United in Care: Guiding Hearts, Growing Minds.”

The special event was created for parents, teachers, and caregivers committed to raising emotionally healthy and balanced children in today’s increasingly complex world.

Speaking at the event, Madam Chyna Clifford, Child Development Advocate, Children’s Book Illustrator, and Founder of MCPI, said the Initiative was born out of a growing need to understand the inner world of children—a world often filled with fears, dreams, anxieties, wonder, and immense potential.

She noted that societal pressures frequently drown out children’s emotions, leaving their questions unanswered and their feelings overlooked.

MCPI bridging psychology and parenting

This year’s event placed special emphasis on children on the autism spectrum, providing insights and strategies to help caregivers and educators better understand, support, and manage their unique developmental and emotional needs.

Madam Clifford explained that MCPI seeks to bridge the gap between psychology and parenting by equipping caregivers with tools, resources, and knowledge to support children’s emotional and behavioural development both at home and in the classroom.

She emphasised that emotional intelligence must be valued as highly as academic excellence if Nigeria is to build a stable, empathetic, and progressive society.

“If we are serious about raising a generation of emotionally intelligent, morally grounded, and socially responsible leaders, we must first understand the intricacy of a child’s mind,” she said. “If we heal the psyche of the child, we heal the future of the nation.”

Empowering caregivers and educators

The launch brought together leading educators, mental health professionals, parents, and caregivers for a day of learning, reflection, and practical engagement.

Dr. Adaobi Okeke, one of the guest speakers, delivered a session on “Learning Differences & Neurodiversity (ADHD, Dyslexia & Autism).”

She highlighted how parents, teachers, and caregivers can better support ADHD, dyslexic, and autistic/neurodivergent children both in school and at home.

She also noted that stress during pregnancy is a major risk factor for neurodivergence in children, calling for greater care and support for women throughout pregnancy.

Maternal mental health matters

Dr. Maryam Tukur-Shagaya, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, spoke on “Postpartum Struggles and the Emotional Journey of Motherhood,” stressing the need for greater awareness of the emotional challenges faced by new mothers.

She emphasised that the mental wellbeing of new mothers is often overlooked and noted that women need the strong support of partners and families to nurture healthy babies.

Similarly, Mrs. Ruqayya Tofa-Basheer, Founder of Ummi Women Empowerment Foundation (Ummi Africa), urged women to prioritise work–life balance to safeguard their mental health, especially in a high-pressure world.

“It is very important for women and mothers to create simple, realistic strategies for self-care, time management, and emotional regulation,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Eni Ogon, Educationist and Founder of Broadoaks British School, outlined practical ways teachers and school owners can promote children’s mental wellness and emphasised the need for stronger partnerships between schools and parents to support children’s psychological health.

Call for national collaboration

The symposium’s theme aligns with MCPI’s mission to promote emotional resilience and holistic development across all stages of childhood.

The Initiative extended an open call to families, educators, and caregivers with an inspiring message:

“Come, learn, unlearn, and relearn with us—for the sake of the minds we’re nurturing and the future we’re shaping.”

With its official launch, My Child’s Psyche Initiative positions itself at the forefront of a national conversation on child psychology, emotional wellbeing, and the urgent need to raise a generation that is not only brilliant but also balanced; not only informed but also inspired; not only successful but also sincerely humane.

