Nigerian celebrities stormed their colleague Kate Henshaw's 50th birthday party that recently held in Lagos

Funke Akindele, RMD, IK Osakioduwa, Uche Jombo, were among the entertainers spotted at the party

Videos from the ceremony showed that both the host and her guests had a great time dancing and interacting with one another

Days after she clocked 50, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw's had a party to celebrate with her friends and colleagues from the film industry.

The party happened on the evening of Friday, July 24, and it witnessed the attendance of A-list celebrities.

Celebrities attend Kate Henshaw's 50th birthday party. Photos: @mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw's party

Nollywood actresses, Funke Akindele, Uche Jombo, Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo and others were spotted looking gorgeous.

Actor RMD and Segun Arinze were also spotted. Media personalities IK Osakioduwa and Bovi attended the party. Singer Omawumi was also seen with the celebrant.

The video shows the moment some celebrities arrived at the party.

This video shows Kate and other celebrities digging it on the dancefloor.

Uche Jombo also showed off her dance skills.

Reactions

mrturbine:

"May she always be happy."

temmyorot:

"50 shades of gorgeousness."

bukola_kadijat:

"Wow!!!! Funke is so pretty."

tombocommander1:

"Love the industry anyway."

naijanabroadmums:

"They all look stunning."

shakanade:

"Congrat."

femique2616:

"Happy birthday."

one_touchappliance1:

"So beautiful."

jj_casual_clothing:

"congratulates."

talltalesoflondon:

"What a lovely ambiance."

simdy_o:

"Congratulations my queen, I love you big time."

nukents:

"Classy!"

ayoadeisraelkayode:

"Good one."

