Governor Sanwo-Olu has expressed optimism that Lagosians will elect chairmen and councillors for the LGAs and LCDAs in the state

Speaking after casting his vote in the local government elections, the governor said he is encouraged that 15 political parties are participating in the exercise

Sanwo-Olu appealed to every eligible voter in Lagos to go out and exercise their franchise to elect leaders of their choice

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, July 24, urged every eligible voter in the state to go out and exercise their franchise to elect leaders of their choice.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal after casting his vote at PU 019, Femi Okunu/Lateef Jakande ward 09, Ikoyi 2, Eti Osa LGA in the ongoing local government elections in the state.

Lagos state governor casting his vote in the ongoing local government elections. Photo credit: @jidesanwooluofficial

Source: Facebook

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, the governor said security has been provided to ensure people can exercise their democratic rights without any fear in a peaceful manner.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to deliver a credible, free and fair election.

The governor also noted that he was encouraged that 15 political parties are participating in the exercise.

While explaining the need for the people to take the issue of governance at the grassroots seriously, Sanwo-Olu called on Lagosians who have not voted yet to go out and vote.

Lagos LG poll: Voters with temporary cards can vote, electoral commission says

Earlier, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had announced that voters with the Temporary Voter Cards (TVC) would be allowed to cast their vote.

The LASIEC chairman Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd.) made the disclosure on Friday, July 23, during a news conference at its headquarters in Yaba.

According to Phillips, voters in possession of either the Permanent Voter Cards or TVCs would be allowed to vote across the state.

Lagos LG poll: Police warn against violence, vow to enforce restriction order

Meanwhile, a warning has been sent to Lagosians following the local governments and local council development authorities’ elections in the state.

The warning was issued by the Lagos state Police Command on Friday, July 23. Specifically, the police waned against thuggery and electoral violence in the election.

The police also vowed to enforce the restriction of movement order earlier issued by the state government.

Source: Legit