A lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media after posting a video of singer and popular dancer Poco Lee entertaining passengers

The female passenger described Poco Lee as a content creator, saying she doesn't know who he is, but commends his boldness

Fans of the hypeman and MC were not pleased with the lady's supposed description of him and tackled her

Popular dancer and hypeman Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, has got people talking after a lady captured what he did in an aeroplane she boarded.

The lady, who is a student, had boarded the aeroplane and was in awe to see Poco Lee doing what he does best.

A lady sees Poco Lee entertaining passengers in an aeroplane. Photo Credit: @poco_lee, TikTok/@niababy98

Source: Instagram

She, however, claimed not to know who Poco Lee is and referred to him as a content creator.

In a post on TikTok, she captured the dancer entertaining the passengers. She urged people to tag her to where he might have posted the full dance video. The student wrote:

"We got free dance show from a passenger. I don't know this content creator. If you recognise tag him make I go watch the full video."

The lady hailed Poco Lee for his display and commended his boldness. In her words:

"I sha like his boldness."

A lady says she saw Poco Lee dancing in an aeroplane she boarded. Photo Credit: @poco_lee, TikTok/@niababy98

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

People marvel at Poco Lee's display on aeroplane

Aug25❤️❤️ said:

"Ahhhh pocoleee😂 very free show."

Ice Kris dmw said:

"I know the guy e get house but I no day sleep inside nah to day sleep for club."

🅾️SC🅰️R♾️ said:

"The only pesin wey dey happy for Nigeria 😂💔😂 Bro no get problem."

1sarahparlee said:

"You don’t know poco ?, and you call him content creator, your mother must be mad."

HOLUWERTOMMYSON said:

"You are Nigerian student and u don’t know pocolee??"

Princess Alocha said:

"Today's topic is about clout chasers, who is a clout chaser?"

Ruth❤️ said:

"Poco lee content creator? You smoke?"

Madam Stacey|Wholesale ShoesPH said:

"Na poco Lee Una Dey call content creator? Omo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that dancer, hypeman and MC, Poco Lee, had acquired a brand new G-Wagon whip.

Poco Lee gets "catchy" tattoo on hand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dancer Poco Lee had got a tattoo of Rahman Jago's fashion brand on his hand.

Photos Legit.ng sighted on X (formerly Twitter) influencer Dami Foreign, Poco Lee had several tattoos on his body. People argued that with time, the dancer's body will be filled with tattoos, and there will be no space left.

After the dancer showed off his tattoo on social media, some people were uncomfortable with it. They also tackled him for drawing Rahman Jago's brand on his body when the fashion entrepreneur does not even have it tattooed on his body. People felt Poco Lee was displaying his loyalty to Rahman Jago, while other people suspected that something may be going on between the men that the public was not aware of.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng