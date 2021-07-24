The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has issued a crucial statement to residents concerning the Saturday, July 24, election

Justice Ayotunde Phillips, the LASIEC chairman said voters with Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) would be allowed to vote in the local council poll

The Independent Electoral Commission would conduct elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission says voters in possession of the Temporary Voter Cards are eligible to vote in Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd.), LASIEC Chairman, said this at a news conference on Friday at its headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.

Phillips said voters in possession of either the Permanent Voter Cards and TVCs would be allowed to cast vote across the state.

She also reiterated that the commission was ready to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.

She said, “Voting process starts at 8.00 a.m. and end at 3.00 p.m., while those in the queue by 3.00 p.m. shall be attended to. Election shall be conducted with the use of smart card readers, PVC and TVC.

“Persons Living with Disabilities would be adequately assisted in the election process, while the elderly people, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers shall be giving preference in casting their votes.”

According to her, the development that leads to a free, fair, and credible election starts with the promotion of public confidence and trust in the process.

11 political parties dealt heavy blow as court rejects move to stop polls

Earlier, the request by some political parties to stop the local council elections in Lagos state from holding on Saturday, July 24, has been refused by a Federal High Court Ikoyi.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Lagos state government on Friday, July 23, and seen by Legit.ng.

In his ruling on Friday morning, Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko upheld the Lagos state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) submissions on behalf of the government.

Lagos LG poll: Police warn against violence, vow to enforce restriction order

Meanwhile, a warning has been sent to Lagosians following the local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities’ elections in the state.

The warning was isued by the Lagos state Police Command on Friday, July 23. Specifically, the police waned against thuggery and electoral violence in the election.

The police also vowed to enforce the restriction of movement order earlier issued by the state government.

Source: Legit.ng