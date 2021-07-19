Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has finally replied to people who made fun of him for not getting an invite to Obi Cubana's lavish party

The movers and shakers in the country attended Obi Cubana's mum's burial in Oba, Anambra state and they spent money lavishly

Bobrisky expressed disappointment over the fact that people do not know how much he is worth before deciding to drag him

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky is notorious for flaunting money and living an extravagant life, a lot of people were shocked he did not make it to Obi Cubana's party.

The billionaire businessman threw a lavish burial for his late mum recently, and his friends and Nigerian celebrities showed up and turned it into a money carnival.

Bobrisky says he is above the level of people that went to Oba Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@obi_cubana

Seeing that Bobrisky was missing in action, a lot of people made fun of the fact that he did not get an invite on social media.

You don't know how much I am worth

The crossdresser decided to shut everyone dragging him up and he reminded them of why he is called Bobrisky.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, he showed a pile of money on the floor and through the clip kept adding extra wads of cash to it.

Bobrisky who noted that he is not anybody's mate expressed disappointment and pain over the fact that people who have been dragging him do not know how much he is worth.

He also insinuated that he is above the level of people who showed up at Obi Cubana's mum's burial in Oba.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Bobrisky's video generated reactions, read some of the comments sighted below:

Only1paparazzii

"Them nor give u invitation cus them nor know how to describe you. Whether na Ladies or gentlemen."

Bellokreb:

"How much does he WHAT?"

Its_perosayemi:

"When you are done with the money please return it to the owner. Clout chaser isonu."

Its_temmejide:

"Maybe she doesn't feel like going to the party. I mean if she felt like!! Nothing is stopping her she has her own car, money, jewelries, baddest outfit. So what are we saying guys. Stop the bullying guys."

Marvel_themelanin:

"I no wan hear all this one, make he talk wetin do him Dominican nyash for that party."

Bobrisky's new hips missing in action

The effeminate celebrity showed up to celebrate with popular businesswoman, Lady Golfer, who clocked a new age and hosted friends to a lavish birthday party.

Interestingly, talent manager Ubi Franklin who was also at the event ran into Bobrisky and they made sure to take pictures.

After Ubi posted the unedited pictures with Bobrisky on his page, social media users flooded the comment section asking the crossdresser about the hips he went under the knife for.

Source: Legit.ng