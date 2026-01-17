A Nigerian man in the diaspora has caused quite a stir on X (formerly Twitter) after recounting the highlight of his date with his White female friend

According to him, he took the White lady on a date and paid for their dinner, only for her to make a statement, which left him in tears

He noted that his date experiences with White ladies are characterised by such a gesture, sparking a debate about going on dates with Nigerian ladies

A Nigerian man, @tobyasky, based abroad has said he got teary during his date with his White female friend after she made a particular statement.

The man said this while disclosing a highlight of his date experience with his White female friend.

A Nigerian man points out the highlight of his date with a White lady. Photo Credit: @tobyasky

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man's date with White lady

According to @tobyasky, he took his White female friend on a date and paid for their dinner.

However, she requested his account details so she could send her share of the money he spent on their dinner. This singular request moved him to tears.

He further said White ladies are always like that during his dates with them, saying it has been like that for about five years now. He maintained that they don't allow him do all the paying during their dates.

"I carry my oyinbo friend comot, pay for the dinner, she dey ask for my account number to send her cut.

"Tears full my eyes. E don dey happen to me for like 5years now. Dem no go gree make you pay for them," he wrote.

A Nigerian man says he took his White female friend on a date. Photo Credit: @tobyasky

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Man's date experience elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's date experience below:

@AAAlhaji21 said:

"Lol.

"Na so e be. But in exchange for that, they have the highest divorce rate, low child birth which even Elon musk is saying it is a big problem and also feminists that don't want to marry and the ones that married have lost their real femininity.

"Inasmuch as Nigerian ladies should be doing this as well, it should not be normalize because Nigeria never copied anything and do it well. Imagine if Western world is facing this from their women, Nigerian ladies will turn our country upside down oo. My opinion though."

@OLUWA_BUKUNMIJR said:

"Some of us don forget say this version of friendship exist Naija babes don leave the chat."

@TWEETORACLE said:

"Na so Oyibo dem take Dey do. It’s their lifestyle and that’s unlike in Nigeria where it is your sole responsibility as the man to pay for the meal and spend on her lavishly. Infact if you ever dared to ask a Nigerian girl to pay her half of the meal on a date that’s the END of the relationship."

@Nixonbeckz12 said:

"I went out with an Indian friend, the cost of our meal was £37, she insisted on pay share, at first I disagreed but she kept insisting so I accepted. After that, she asked me if I have transport to go or if she could buy train tickets or top my oyster for me."

@afilmhead said:

"Baba if them later gree them fit ask you if you are sure up to 700 times."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady got obsessed with a White man who spent N10 million on her without seeing her physically.

Nigerian goes on date with White lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had gone on a date with a White lady.

The young man who relocated to the United Kingdom revealed how the pretty 'oyinbo babe' took him out on dates. According to him, the pretty girl first took him to a coffee shop on a date.

About six months later, she invited him to a Nigerian restaurant, and he shared photos from their outing. He shared the photos to reiterate how some oyinbo ladies do not mind taking a man out on a date.

Source: Legit.ng