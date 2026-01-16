Kaduna State House of Assembly prioritizes draft Life Skills Education Bill for student protection and education quality

Bill aims to protect girl-child while addressing literacy gaps and societal challenges faced by students

Assembly commits to swift passage of the bill, reinforcing child protection and enhancing education access in Kano

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has pledged to fast-track the passage of a draft Life Skills Education Bill aimed at protecting students, particularly the girl-child, while improving the quality of education across the state.

The assurance was given by the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Honourable Barrister Mamou Ismaila, during a stakeholders’ engagement at the One-Day Follow-up Critical Stakeholders’ Meeting on the Strategic Institutionalisation of Life Skills under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, held in Kaduna State.

Kaduna Assembly Moves To Fast-track Life Skills Bill To Protect Students, Girl-child

Source: Original

Bill targets protection, skills and quality education

Speaking at the session, Ismaila said the bill is designed to ensure that students are protected from societal challenges such as molestation, discrimination and abuse, while also equipping them with essential life skills.

“The bill is all about ensuring that our students are protected and are given quality education in terms of life skills,” he said.

He explained that the proposed law would address communication challenges, literacy gaps and basic skills development among students, especially those struggling to read, write or express themselves.

Assembly outlines conditions for effective law

According to Ismaila, the House identified three key issues that must be addressed before the bill is passed into law.

“One, we must ensure that the bill clearly covers what it is intended to cover. Two, we must avoid duplication of existing laws. Three, we must ensure that when the bill becomes law, it can be effectively implemented,” he stated.

He assured participants that the Assembly would carefully review the draft to meet these standards.

Call for technical committee on education policy

The lawmaker also advised the Ministry of Education to take proactive steps by setting up a technical committee to work on the draft bill.

“I will advise the ministry, under the education commission, to form a technical committee that will look into the draft bill and develop a policy the state can begin to work with, pending when the bill is passed into law,” he said.

Focus on girl-child protection

Ismaila stressed that a major focus of the bill is the protection of the girl-child, noting the rising social challenges confronting young girls in the state.

“We are all aware of what is happening in our society, molestation, discrimination and other social vices. We need to protect our children from these issues,” he said.

Assembly assures swift legislative action

Reaffirming the commitment of the legislature, Ismaila assured stakeholders that the Kaduna State House of Assembly would not hesitate to pass the bill into law within the shortest possible time.

“I assure you that the Assembly will work on this draft bill and ensure its speedy passage into law,” he added.

The proposed Life Skills Education Bill is expected to strengthen child protection, promote basic life skills and enhance access to quality education for all children in Kaduna state.

CGE cites evidence of life skills impact on girls

Also speaking at the meeting, the Executive Director of the Centre for Girls’ Education (CGE), Habiba Mohammed, said evidence from large-scale programmes clearly shows the transformative impact of life skills education on girls.

“The evidence is no longer abstract. Across multiple independent evaluations and large-scale programmes, including the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment supported by the World Bank, and the Adolescent Girls Initiative supported by UNFPA, we have seen consistent results, improved school retention, delayed marriage, stronger voices and decision-making among girls, and healthier relationships between schools, families and communities," Mohammed said.

She stressed that life skills should not be dismissed as secondary outcomes.

“Life skills are not ‘soft outcomes’. They are foundational capabilities that protect learning, dignity and future opportunity,” she said.

Framework for institutionalising life skills welcomed

Mohammed expressed encouragement over the institutional framework discussed at the meeting, which she said provides a clear pathway for embedding life skills education into state education systems.

She noted that this includes formal policy and legal integration through state education policies and development plans, curriculum adoption of the life skills manual, and the creation of dedicated budget lines to sustain delivery across public schools.

Governance, monitoring and capacity building highlighted

According to her, the emerging governance structure, involving the Ministry of Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Senior Secondary Schools Education Board and the State School Quality Assurance Authority, is critical to long-term success.

“Integrating life skills indicators into existing monitoring systems ensures that this reform will be tracked, improved and owned by the system itself,” Mohammed said.

She added that capacity building remains a key pillar of sustainability.

“Moving teacher training, mentorship and refresher programmes from project units into permanent ministry structures reflects a commitment to long-term impact. CGE remains fully committed to supporting this process as a technical and learning partner,” she said.

Life skills redefine quality education, says CGE

Mohammed emphasised that institutionalising life skills goes beyond curriculum reform.

“It is about redefining what quality education means. It is about ensuring that every learner, especially every girl, gains the competencies to stay in school, stay safe, delay harmful practices and transition confidently into adulthood,” she said.

She described Kaduna State as positioning itself as a regional leader in life skills education, noting that sustained political will, adequate funding and strong collaboration would be required to maintain progress.

“At CGE, we believe that when systems work for girls, they work better for everyone,” she added.

Source: Legit.ng