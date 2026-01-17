The Petroleum Technology Development Fund opened applications for its 2026 overseas MSc and PhD scholarship scheme

The programme limited studies to PTDF partner universities in the UK, Germany, France, and Malaysia

PTDF confirmed that UK PhD awards would run on a split-site model involving CPESK and selected UK institutions

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund has opened applications for its 2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme, offering Nigerian graduates the opportunity to pursue MSc and PhD programmes in selected universities across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia.

The scheme is part of the federal government agency’s mandate to build indigenous capacity for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry through advanced training and research.

According to the fund, the scholarship is designed to expose beneficiaries to global best practices, modern research facilities, and specialised expertise while ensuring that acquired skills remain relevant to national development needs.

Successful candidates will study only approved programmes at PTDF partner institutions abroad.

PTDF lists selected partner institutions

For the 2026 award cycle, according to information obtained from the fund's official website, applications are restricted to universities with established partnerships with the PTDF. The fund said this approach was adopted to ensure quality assurance and to guarantee that the objectives of the scholarship scheme are fully achieved.

Interested applicants are expected to apply through the PTDF scholarship portal for programmes that have been formally approved.

The scholarship package covers return flight tickets, health insurance, tuition and bench fees where applicable, as well as allowances for accommodation and living expenses. The Fund noted that only courses aligned with its mandate in the oil and gas sector would be considered.

PhD candidates to undergo split-site basis

As part of efforts to strengthen local capacity, PTDF confirmed that PhD scholarships in the United Kingdom for the 2026 academic year would be offered strictly on a split-site basis. Under this arrangement, beneficiaries will divide their research residency between the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, and selected UK partner universities.

The designated UK institutions include Robert Gordon University, the University of Strathclyde, and the University of Portsmouth. PTDF said the arrangement supports its long-term plan to position CPESK as a hub for postgraduate education, applied research, and industry collaboration.

Competitive selection requirements

The fund described the scholarship as highly competitive, with selection based on merit and suitability. Following an initial screening of applications, top candidates from each state will be invited for interviews conducted by a selection committee.

Assessment will be based on academic records, professional qualifications, relevance of proposed study or research to the oil and gas industry, and, for PhD applicants, the quality of submitted research proposals and publications. Membership of relevant professional bodies will also be considered.

MSc applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Upper degree or a Second Class Lower with relevant industry experience, while PhD applicants must hold at least a Second Class Lower degree and a strong postgraduate qualification.

Completion of the National Youth Service Corps, computer literacy, five O’Level credits including English and Mathematics, and possession of a verified National Identity Number are mandatory.

Applicants are required to upload clear copies of academic certificates, transcripts, NYSC discharge certificates, and other supporting documents during the online application process.

The PTDF cautioned that multiple applications, falsified documents, or applications for non-approved programmes would lead to automatic disqualification. The deadline for submission of applications is 27 February 2026.

