Annalisa Cochrane’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Annalisa Cochrane is an American actress. She is popular for her roles in various TV shows and films, such as Yasmine from Cobra Kai, Raquel from Confessional, and Emily Conway from NCIS: Los Angeles.

Annalisa is also a model. In her free time, she enjoys travelling, as well as taking risks, such as skydiving or bungee jumping.

Annalisa Cochrane's bio

The American actress was originally born in Gig Harbor, Washington DC, United States of America. She also lived in Pune, Maharashtra, India, where she spent 10 years of her childhood.

Who are Annalisa Cochrane's parents?

Her parents are Steve and Lis Cochrane. Her father is a pastor and businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. Cochrane comes from a white ethnic background and holds American nationality.

Annalisa is the younger child in her family. She has an older sister, Carin Cochrane.

How old is Annalisa Cochrane?

The actress was born on June 21, 1996, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. As of 2021, Annalisa Cochrane's age is 25 years old.

Educational background

Having been raised in her hometown, Gig Harbor, Washington, Annalisa attended a local private school together with her sister.

Upon graduating from high school, she enrolled at Loyola Marymount University, where she pursued her undergraduate studies.

Acting career

Annalisa Cochrane auditioned for various productions before she landed her first movie role in 2014 at the age of 18 years. She made her debut in acting in the Hollywood short movie, The Landlord, where she played the role of Chelsea Highwater.

She had her big break in 2018 when she was cast to play Yasmine in the popular television series Cobra Kai. Since her debut in 2014, she has appeared in more than 20 movies and television shows.

Annalisa Cochrane's movies and TV shows

Below is a summary of her acting credits

Movies

2014: The Landlord as Chelsea Highwater

as Chelsea Highwater 2014: Audrey Makes a Mixtape as Janet

as Janet 2014: Noesis as Jesse

as Jesse 2015: Flirting with Madness as Kaley

as Kaley 2015: Below as Katie

as Katie 2016: The Night Stalker as Mary

as Mary 2016: Emma's Chance as Other Girl

as Other Girl 2017: Brown Girls as Emily

as Emily 2019: Apparition as Skyler

as Skyler 2019: Confessional as Raquel

Television shows

2015: Baby Daddy as Emma (17-year-old)

as Emma (17-year-old) 2015: Flhaunt

2016: Modern Family as Melanie

as Melanie 2016: Major Crimes as Madeline Kimball

as Madeline Kimball 2016: Bizaardvark as Dare-Me-Girl

as Dare-Me-Girl 2017: The Young and the Restless as Zoey

as Zoey 2017: Days of Our Lives as Alyssa

as Alyssa 2017: Famous in Love as Hot Girl

as Hot Girl 2017: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Birthday Girl; Mike's Daughter

as Birthday Girl; Mike's Daughter 2017: Henry Danger as Noelle

as Noelle 2018-2021: Cobra Kai as Yasmine

as Yasmine 2018: Heathers as Shelby Dunnstock

as Shelby Dunnstock 2018: Kappa Crypto as Rebecca

as Rebecca 2018: NCIS: Los Angeles as Emily Conway

as Emily Conway 2018: Broken Visions as Molly

as Molly 2019: Weird City as Colleen

as Colleen 2019: Into the Dark as Kellyann

as Kellyann 2021: Queen Sugar as Courtney

It has been revealed that Annalisa will be appearing in the Peacock TV series One of Us Is Lying. The show is based on the mystery novel of the same name. Cochrane is set to play Adelaide “Addy” Prentiss.

Who is Annalisa Cochrane dating?

The American actress has always kept her personal life secret. She has not yet disclosed details about her relationship status.

She is currently focused on establishing herself in the world of acting.

Annalisa Cochrane's height, weight, and body measurements

Cochrane is of average height. She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 lbs (55kg).

She has grey eyes and blonde wavy hair. Her body measurements are 32-26-33 inches (81-66-84 cm).

Annalisa Cochrane is a young actress and model with over 20 acting credits to her name. She is set to appear in an upcoming TV adaptation of a popular young adult book.

