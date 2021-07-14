Annalisa Cochrane’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows
Annalisa Cochrane is an American actress. She is popular for her roles in various TV shows and films, such as Yasmine from Cobra Kai, Raquel from Confessional, and Emily Conway from NCIS: Los Angeles.
Annalisa is also a model. In her free time, she enjoys travelling, as well as taking risks, such as skydiving or bungee jumping.
Profile summary
- Full name: Annalisa Cochrane
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: June 21, 1996
- Age: 25 (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Gig Harbor, Washington DC, USA
- Current Residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Ethnicity: White
- Nationality: American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 32-26-33
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-84
- Shoe size: 6 (UK)
- Eye colour: Grey
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Father: Steve Cochrane
- Mother: Lis Cochrane
- Siblings: 1
- Marital status: Single
- University: Loyola Marymount University
- Occupation: Actress, model
- Instagram: @annalisacochrane
Annalisa Cochrane's bio
The American actress was originally born in Gig Harbor, Washington DC, United States of America. She also lived in Pune, Maharashtra, India, where she spent 10 years of her childhood.
Who are Annalisa Cochrane's parents?
Her parents are Steve and Lis Cochrane. Her father is a pastor and businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. Cochrane comes from a white ethnic background and holds American nationality.
Annalisa is the younger child in her family. She has an older sister, Carin Cochrane.
How old is Annalisa Cochrane?
The actress was born on June 21, 1996, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. As of 2021, Annalisa Cochrane's age is 25 years old.
Educational background
Having been raised in her hometown, Gig Harbor, Washington, Annalisa attended a local private school together with her sister.
Upon graduating from high school, she enrolled at Loyola Marymount University, where she pursued her undergraduate studies.
Acting career
Annalisa Cochrane auditioned for various productions before she landed her first movie role in 2014 at the age of 18 years. She made her debut in acting in the Hollywood short movie, The Landlord, where she played the role of Chelsea Highwater.
She had her big break in 2018 when she was cast to play Yasmine in the popular television series Cobra Kai. Since her debut in 2014, she has appeared in more than 20 movies and television shows.
Annalisa Cochrane's movies and TV shows
Below is a summary of her acting credits
Movies
- 2014: The Landlord as Chelsea Highwater
- 2014: Audrey Makes a Mixtape as Janet
- 2014: Noesis as Jesse
- 2015: Flirting with Madness as Kaley
- 2015: Below as Katie
- 2016: The Night Stalker as Mary
- 2016: Emma's Chance as Other Girl
- 2017: Brown Girls as Emily
- 2019: Apparition as Skyler
- 2019: Confessional as Raquel
Television shows
- 2015: Baby Daddy as Emma (17-year-old)
- 2015: Flhaunt
- 2016: Modern Family as Melanie
- 2016: Major Crimes as Madeline Kimball
- 2016: Bizaardvark as Dare-Me-Girl
- 2017: The Young and the Restless as Zoey
- 2017: Days of Our Lives as Alyssa
- 2017: Famous in Love as Hot Girl
- 2017: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Birthday Girl; Mike's Daughter
- 2017: Henry Danger as Noelle
- 2018-2021: Cobra Kai as Yasmine
- 2018: Heathers as Shelby Dunnstock
- 2018: Kappa Crypto as Rebecca
- 2018: NCIS: Los Angeles as Emily Conway
- 2018: Broken Visions as Molly
- 2019: Weird City as Colleen
- 2019: Into the Dark as Kellyann
- 2021: Queen Sugar as Courtney
It has been revealed that Annalisa will be appearing in the Peacock TV series One of Us Is Lying. The show is based on the mystery novel of the same name. Cochrane is set to play Adelaide “Addy” Prentiss.
Who is Annalisa Cochrane dating?
The American actress has always kept her personal life secret. She has not yet disclosed details about her relationship status.
She is currently focused on establishing herself in the world of acting.
Annalisa Cochrane's height, weight, and body measurements
Cochrane is of average height. She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 lbs (55kg).
She has grey eyes and blonde wavy hair. Her body measurements are 32-26-33 inches (81-66-84 cm).
Annalisa Cochrane is a young actress and model with over 20 acting credits to her name. She is set to appear in an upcoming TV adaptation of a popular young adult book.
