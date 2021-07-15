Erin Kellyman’s bio: age, ethnicity, parents, movies and TV shows

The English actress Erin Kellyman is a well-known celebrity who became recognized for her roles in various movies from the Star Wars and Marvel universe. Is there anything to learn about this bright girl who is excited about the rise of her career?

Erin Kellyman attends a photocall for BBC One's "Les Miserables" at BAFTA on December 05, 2018 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Many people got interested in Enfys Nest's actress when they watched Solo: A Star Wars Story. This young woman has a very memorable presence, so you can learn more about her career ventures and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Erin Mae Kellyman

Erin Mae Kellyman Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 17, 1998

October 17, 1998 Age: 22 years (as of July 2021)

22 years (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom

Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence: UK

UK Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Lesbian

Lesbian Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Measurements in inches: 34-26-34

34-26-34 Measurements in centimetres: 86-66-86

86-66-86 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Red

Red Parents: Charles and Louise Kellyman

Charles and Louise Kellyman Sisters: Amelia and Freya Kellyman

Amelia and Freya Kellyman Marital status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Jordan O'Coy

Jordan O'Coy Occupation: Actress

Actress Instagram: @erin.kellyman

Erin Kellyman's bio

Throughout Erin Kellyman's career as an actress, she has had a lot of valuable opportunities to showcase her talent. Today, we are going to get acquainted with her better.

Erin in a denim jacket. Photo: @erin.kellyman

Source: Instagram

Erin Kellyman's age

This young movie star was born on October 17, 1998, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom.

Her age is 22 years, as of July 2021.

What nationality is Erin Kellyman?

This actress is British by nationality. Erin Kellyman's ethnicity is Jamaican-Irish.

Erin Kellyman's race is a frequent subject of interest from fans. The celebrity describes herself as a mixed-race woman and is excited to represent other women of her heritage on big movie screens.

Who is Erin Kellyman related to?

Erin Kellyman's parents are named Charles and Louise. She grew by their side in Tamworth.

Overall, Erin Kellyman's family consists of herself, her parents and her two sisters, Amelia (older) and Freya (younger). Amelia, commonly known as Millie, is British Skeleton athlete.

Education

Kellyman studied at the Rawlett School in her home town of Tamworth. Before appearing on the big screen, she attended The Television Workshop in Nottinham, which is a drama school for stage and screen actors.

Career

The first big project of the young movie star was Raised by Wolves, which premiered in 2016 on Channel 4. After that, she appeared in a BBC sitcom, The Coopers Vs The Rest.

However, her biggest role so far came two years later, in 2018. She was cast as Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the new instalment in the Star Wars franchise. Her performance was universally praised by critics, and it brought her worldwide recognition.

Kellyman in Les Miserables. Photo: @erin.kellyman

Source: Instagram

She portrayed Eponine in the BBC's adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel Les Miserables, starring alongside stars like Lily Collins, Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Olivia Colman. She enjoyed the experience of working on this period drama, as she felt like this adaptation had a lot of diversity.

Her other well-known role was in the dark comedy Don't Forget The Driver. In 2020, she appeared as Maya in the BBC drama Life.

In 2021, she played Karli Morgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TFATWS for short), which takes place in the Marvel universe.

Erin Kellyman's movies and TV shows

Throughout the years, the actress who plays Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story has played in multiple other movies and series.

Check out her full filmography:

Raised by Wolves (2016) as Cathy

as Cathy The Coopers vs the Rest (2016) as Frankie

as Frankie Uncle (2017) as Eleanor

as Eleanor Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) as Enfys Nest

as Enfys Nest Les Miserables (2019) as Éponine

as Éponine Don't Forget the Driver (2019) as Kayla

as Kayla Life (2020) as Maya Stone

as Maya Stone The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) as Karli Morgenthau

as Karli Morgenthau The Green Knight (2021) as Winfred

Her upcoming project is the TV show adaptation of the movie Willow. It is set to come out in 2022, and Erin will be playing the character by the name of Jade.

Erin Kellyman's partner: who is she?

The actress identifies as a lesbian and is strongly supportive of LGBTQ+ rights. It is known that her girlfriend's name is Jordan O'Coy and she is a fellow actress from England.

The two have appeared together at the pride parade in 2019, and Jordan gushed about their relationship on her Instagram page. However, they mostly tend to keep their romance private.

Erin Kellyman became famous for her Enfys Nest character, and later for her role in TFATWS, but there are many more iconic roles for her to play in the future.

READ ALSO: Star Wars cast: where are the actors from the original trilogy now?

Legit.ng reported about the Star Wars cast from the original trilogy. Although the movies are nearly half a century old, these actors still live in people's hearts.

What are they doing now, and how did their life turn out after Star Wars? Read everything you need to know about Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and others.

Source: Legit