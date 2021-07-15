Erin Kellyman’s bio: age, ethnicity, parents, movies and TV shows
The English actress Erin Kellyman is a well-known celebrity who became recognized for her roles in various movies from the Star Wars and Marvel universe. Is there anything to learn about this bright girl who is excited about the rise of her career?
Many people got interested in Enfys Nest's actress when they watched Solo: A Star Wars Story. This young woman has a very memorable presence, so you can learn more about her career ventures and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Erin Mae Kellyman
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: October 17, 1998
- Age: 22 years (as of July 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom
- Current residence: UK
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Sexuality: Lesbian
- Religion: Christian
- Height in feet: 5 feet 4 inches
- Height in centimetres: 162
- Weight in kilograms: 54
- Weight in pounds: 119
- Measurements in inches: 34-26-34
- Measurements in centimetres: 86-66-86
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Red
- Parents: Charles and Louise Kellyman
- Sisters: Amelia and Freya Kellyman
- Marital status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Jordan O'Coy
- Occupation: Actress
- Instagram: @erin.kellyman
Erin Kellyman's bio
Throughout Erin Kellyman's career as an actress, she has had a lot of valuable opportunities to showcase her talent. Today, we are going to get acquainted with her better.
Erin Kellyman's age
This young movie star was born on October 17, 1998, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom.
Her age is 22 years, as of July 2021.
What nationality is Erin Kellyman?
This actress is British by nationality. Erin Kellyman's ethnicity is Jamaican-Irish.
Erin Kellyman's race is a frequent subject of interest from fans. The celebrity describes herself as a mixed-race woman and is excited to represent other women of her heritage on big movie screens.
Who is Erin Kellyman related to?
Erin Kellyman's parents are named Charles and Louise. She grew by their side in Tamworth.
Overall, Erin Kellyman's family consists of herself, her parents and her two sisters, Amelia (older) and Freya (younger). Amelia, commonly known as Millie, is British Skeleton athlete.
Education
Kellyman studied at the Rawlett School in her home town of Tamworth. Before appearing on the big screen, she attended The Television Workshop in Nottinham, which is a drama school for stage and screen actors.
Career
The first big project of the young movie star was Raised by Wolves, which premiered in 2016 on Channel 4. After that, she appeared in a BBC sitcom, The Coopers Vs The Rest.
However, her biggest role so far came two years later, in 2018. She was cast as Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the new instalment in the Star Wars franchise. Her performance was universally praised by critics, and it brought her worldwide recognition.
She portrayed Eponine in the BBC's adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel Les Miserables, starring alongside stars like Lily Collins, Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Olivia Colman. She enjoyed the experience of working on this period drama, as she felt like this adaptation had a lot of diversity.
Her other well-known role was in the dark comedy Don't Forget The Driver. In 2020, she appeared as Maya in the BBC drama Life.
In 2021, she played Karli Morgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TFATWS for short), which takes place in the Marvel universe.
Erin Kellyman's movies and TV shows
Throughout the years, the actress who plays Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story has played in multiple other movies and series.
Check out her full filmography:
- Raised by Wolves (2016) as Cathy
- The Coopers vs the Rest (2016) as Frankie
- Uncle (2017) as Eleanor
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) as Enfys Nest
- Les Miserables (2019) as Éponine
- Don't Forget the Driver (2019) as Kayla
- Life (2020) as Maya Stone
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) as Karli Morgenthau
- The Green Knight (2021) as Winfred
Her upcoming project is the TV show adaptation of the movie Willow. It is set to come out in 2022, and Erin will be playing the character by the name of Jade.
Erin Kellyman's partner: who is she?
The actress identifies as a lesbian and is strongly supportive of LGBTQ+ rights. It is known that her girlfriend's name is Jordan O'Coy and she is a fellow actress from England.
The two have appeared together at the pride parade in 2019, and Jordan gushed about their relationship on her Instagram page. However, they mostly tend to keep their romance private.
Erin Kellyman became famous for her Enfys Nest character, and later for her role in TFATWS, but there are many more iconic roles for her to play in the future.
