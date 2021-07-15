Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has taken to social media to show off some stacks of naira bills in a bag

In the video, the popular self-acclaimed male barbie can be heard tellings fans that he is not on their level

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some questioning how the controversial celebrity makes his money

When it comes to showing off wealth and affluence on social media, trust Bobrisky to always come through.

The cross dresser showed off some cash. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Real name Idris Okuneye, the popular cross-dresser who never misses an opportunity to remind social media users just how wealthy he is, has done it yet again.

Not your mate

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, Bobrisky showed off a Louis Vuitton bag which he opened to reveal several stacks of N1000 notes.

The cross-dresser went on to point out that while social media was a leveller, he was the boss of all the ladies in real life.

"I'm not your mate!" he can be heard saying.

Watch video below:

Reactions

The video generated a couple of reactions from social media users. While some questioned the need to show off, others pondered on how he makes his money.

Read some comments below:

ceecee327:

"Bob rest in Jesus name!"

evyscakes:

"Where una dey see this money "

_oghenekaro_:

"But who is fighting with you though?‍♀️"

dee_toria:

"It’s like Bob dey do ritual cos how???"

dekaygram:

"At least buy original LV suitcase. Wetting be this ? Money self fit befake like the suitcase."

eric_ubah:

"Soooo.....your money....why showing us?......do you show us how you make them? Remember it doesn't change you from your SHE-MALE status."

Women rule the world

Only a few days ago, Bobrisky got people talking on social media after he shared the ultimate privilege of being a woman.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the effeminate celebrity revealed that women get away with a lot of things and men only came to this world to suffer.

Bobrisky is of the opinion that women own the world and use it to their full advantage. According to him, men are born to hustle and end up spending all the money on them (women).

