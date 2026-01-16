Tragic deaths of identical twin boys in Lagos shortly after immunization raise serious concerns about vaccine safety

Heartbroken father shares heart-wrenching details on TikTok following twins’ unexpected demise

This happens days aChristina Perrifter Chimamanda Adichie lost her 21-month-old twin son in a Lagos hospital

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Nine-month-old identical twin sons, Testimony and Timothy, allegedly passed on about 24 hours after receiving injections at a primary health care centre in Lagos.

The heartbroken father, Samuel Alozie, said his two boys were given immunisation on Wednesday, December 24, and they both died in the morning of December 25, 2025.

Man mourns loss of twins following health centre injections in Lagos State. Photo credit: #promise.Samuel099

Source: TikTok

As reported by The Punch, Alozie shared the tragic news via his TikTok #promise.Samuel099.

In a follow-up video on Thursday, January 15, 2026, he said the twins became extremely weak immediately after taking the injections.

He added that they were unable to eat or play as they used to do.

Alozie, known as Promise Samuel on TikTok, said:

“It happened that the immunisation was conducted on the 24th of December, in the morning. And on the morning of 25th December, they died. On that 24th, after the injection, they were very weak, and I gave them paracetamol because the nurse said that if the temperature continued, I should give them paracetamol.

“I, and my wife, after we left the health centre, went home and gave the two of them paracetamol, which didn’t solve anything. We even bathed them. My wife bathed them in cold water. They died on the 25th. The two of them died at the same time. And the worst part of it is that the drug weakened two of them to the extent they couldn’t talk, they couldn’t eat, they couldn’t play as usual, like they couldn’t disturb as they used to do.”

Chimamanda: Heartbreaking details about late twin son emerge

Recall that details of what led to the death of one of the twin sons of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie surfaced online.

The writer reportedly lost her son, and the heartbreaking news was shared in a statement released by her family, throwing fans into mourning.

In the post, the final hours of the little boy were revealed, and the person blamed for his untimely death was also mentioned.

Chimamanda Adichie loses 21-month-old twin son.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband reportedly The YouChristina Perri of their twin sons, as news of the tragedy surfaced online.

According to the post, the young boy was briefly ill before the unfortunate incident, as the family mourns his passing.

The author’s family requested prayers and asked for privacy, stating that they would not be speaking further on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng