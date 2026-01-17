AFCON 2025: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Sends Message to Fans Over Poor Officiating
- CAF President Patrice Motsepe has acknowledged fans’ observations about the officiating at AFCON 2025
- Fans have complained about the level of officiating in Morocco, which is poor compared to the 2023 edition
- Nigeria's semi-final match against host nation Morocco is the most recent match with questionable officiating
CAF President Patrice Motsepe has acknowledged the observations of the supporters about the level of officiating at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Fans have had multiple complaints about the level of officiating in Morocco, which many believe is a downgrade from the decent officiating in Côte d'Ivoire in 2023.
As noted by Africa Top Sports, Nigerians complained about Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea’s officiating during their semi-final loss to the host nation, Morocco, in Rabat on January 14.
Algerian players confronted Issa Sy after their 2-0 loss to Nigeria, questioning his decision not to award a penalty for Semi Ajayi’s handball in the first half when the score was still 1-0.
According to The Athletic, Cameroonians also complained about Mauritanian referee Beida Dahane’s officiating during their Round of 16 loss to hosts Morocco.
Patrice Motsepe acknowledges fans’ observation
CAF President Patrice Motsepe has spoken about fans’ observations about the officiating at AFCON 2025 ahead of the final two matches of the tournament.
The South African businessman acknowledged the supporters’ view and disclosed the message he sent to the referees before the tournament started.
“That's a very important point, and what is important is what the ordinary football supporter and the spectator thinks,” Motsepe told SABC Sport.
“I had a meeting with all the referees, VAR operators and the match commissioners before the competition started, and I said to them: ‘We [you] have to officiate, we are proud of you, you have to officiate every match at the highest level with the highest degree of integrity, impartiality and independence’
He reiterated that the opinion of the fans about football is critically important and has to be respected by the administrators.
“I heard some of the supporters say ‘was there not a penalty, red card, goal’ or whatever their observations are. We are intently attentive to that,” he concluded.
Fans reacted to the video. Some accused the organisation of complicity in the poor officiating, while others called for sanctions against the defaulters.
@_dimpka wrote:
“Speaking to them isn’t enough. Taking actions against bad officiating is key to having a better tournament.”
@hodmudau wrote:
“Meaning they are aware that certain teams are robbed to benefit others. They must do something about it.”
@monteriche wrote:
“Morocco has gotten to the finals. It doesn’t matter anymore. The help gave them confidence to act in certain ways knowing there will be no consequence.”
Algeria submits petition to CAF, FIFA
Legit.ng previously reported that Algeria submitted a petition to CAF and FIFA over referee Issa Sy's officiating during the quarter-final loss to Nigeria.
The Algerians complained about the officiating, raising questions about the handball by Semi Ajayi in the box when the score was still 0-0 in the first half.
