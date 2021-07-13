Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media with a hilarious post highlighting the peak of being a woman for him

According to the socialite, men are born to hustle and eventually end up spending the money on women, a privilege he appears to enjoy

Bobriaksy also called on men who are tired of hustling and suffering in life to cross over to the other side

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky got people talking on social media after he shared the ultimate privilege of being a woman.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the effeminate celebrity revealed that women get away with a lot of things and men only came to this world to suffer.

Bobrisky says men are born to hustle and suffer Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Women rule the world

Bobrisky is of the opinion that women own the world and use it to their full advantage. According to him, men are born to hustle and end up spending all the money on them (women).

Not leaving the men to their fate, the controversial figure announced that they can decide to be women as well.

In his words:

"Yaaaay, women rule the world. Men you are born to hustle, then spend all the money on us. Men in the house, you can join us o."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Bobrisky's post generated hilarious reactions, read some comments sighted below:

Biolabayo1:

"Join????"

Kinghashthattag:

"SHE said Us... Like we will believe HIM. Lmao."

Big.dan_:

"No wonder you left us and became a woman."

Evelyn____xx:

"He is using this gender more than the real owners sha."

Juan_mitchie:

"Lol. You will forever be a man in our hearts."

Source: Legit