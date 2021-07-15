Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Kiddwaya, recently put a concerned troll in their place in a recent online exchange

The said troll had advised the Lockdown star to stop the 'community boy lifestyle' as it was ruining his name

Recall during the Reunion show, ex-housemate Wathoni, had tagged Kiddwaya as a 'community boy'

When it comes to giving savage but classy clap backs, Kiddwaya definitely holds his own.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star recently had a Q&A session with his fans and well, one of the exchanges stood out.

A troll seized the opportunity to give Kiddwaya a piece of advice. According to them, Kiddwaya needed to stop the 'community boy lifestyle' as it was destroying his name.

Responding to the advice, the billionaire son wrote:

"My name matters where it's important, not amongst the local community gossipers. That's the difference between me and them."

See the exchange below:

The reality star reacted to a troll's comment. Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Recall this comes weeks after Wathoni called Kiddwaya a 'community boy' following her claims that he had called her an 'easy catch' back in the house.

Several social media users have reacted to the exchange with many applauding the billionaire son for his response.

Check out some comments below:

vivian_vadoo:

" Kidd though!"

_aniscooser:

"I like this guy’s confidence. Sometimes when someone is confident enough, you may think he is arrogant. A very good response without any harsh word."

express_fabrics:

"Someone is flexing his life jejely , another human is beefing, try mind ur business jare."

__jsmuchy_:

"I too love this guy "

iamdoyen:

"Una no go leave this big boy alone make una go hustle get money too,ok o."

ewalolasignatures:

"Which one is community boy again abeg o incase you need wife to show at home this Ileya I’m available just for 300k. Abaya is an added advantage T for Thanks."

daniella_nsisong:

"Wahala for who wan decide how person go live him life o! "

Source: Legit