Nollywood actor and Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, is fast becoming one of Nollywood's favourites and a huge part of the credit goes to his lovely wife.

The movie star also has a clothing line and almost every outfit he wears is from his brand which is a great way of promoting his works.

Ajeyemi is slowly carving a niche for himself with the unconventional ways and unique designs on his traditional outfits.

The entrepreneur mixes and matches colours and fabrics, and while it might not appeal to a lot of people, it's clear that his approach to clothing has come to stay. It is also worthy of note that the actor makes sure that he matches almost every outfit with his son, Ire.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Kolawole Ajeyemi likes to wear unique traditional outfits Photo credit: @kolawolwajeyemi

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at the actor's Instagram page and compiled some of his photos where he elegantly rocked his buba and shokoto.

1. Wearing red in style

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2. Looking dashing in neutral tones

3. Monochrome never hurt anybody

4. If white looks good, blue is also a go-to colour

5. Walking the peach way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

6. Agbada with a unique twist

7. Keep it black and busy

8. Ajeyemi says no to boring agbada

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Toyin Abraham goes into spiritual mode

Nollywood movie star Toyin Abraham isn’t one to hold back from showing the world how much she loves and cherishes her darling husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The movie star went on full spiritual mode on behalf of her hubby as she showered heavy words of prayers on him in an Instagram post.

The heartfelt prayer points were also typed out in the Yoruba language with Abraham hammering on her husband’s success and the need for him to always stay on top as the head of their family.

Source: Legit