Actress Toyin Abraham no doubt loves her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and this is evident in how she roots for him

The mother of one recently took to her Instagram page with heavily worded prayers for the father of her child

Fans and colleagues who came across said amen to her prayers while others also joined the actress in wishing her man well

Nollywood movie star Toyin Abraham isn’t one to hold back from showing the world how much she loves and cherishes her darling husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The movie star recently went on full spiritual mode on behalf of her hubby as she showered heavy words of prayers on him in an Instagram post.

The heartfelt prayer points were also typed out in the Yoruba language with Abraham hammering on her husband’s success and the need for him to always stay on top as the head of their family.

In a different portion of her post, the Alakada actress also appreciated her husband for taking care of her and the children.

She wrote:

"Thanks for loving me and the children unconditionally. My heart just prays for you today."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues join Abraham to wish hubby well

A lot of fans seemed to have been moved by the actress stating that she just had the heartfelt feeling to pray for her husband.

Many typed amen in her comment section while others also prayed for the actor.

Read some comments below:

funmiawelewa said:

"È ma pe funra yin loruko Jesu."

brelyevans said:

"Even when I don’t understand the words I feel the LOVE."

babzz______

"God bless all real and caring wives out there and you all will reap the fruits of your labour."

jolaadey said:

"Amen , your home is blessed…"

lizzy_benna said:

"I love the way you call him oko mi ❤️❤️God bless your home mama."

