Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Natacha Akide, has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos of herself rocking yet another unique piece and her fans are totally here for it!

The Pepper Dem reality star and brand influencer is not a fan of regular looks and a brief trip through her Instagram page will convince anyone this is true.

The reality star is known for rocking stylish looks. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Although she has had her fair share of fashion fails, Tacha has proven over the past two years since she shot into the limelight, that when it comes to serving fierce and head-turning looks, she is a boss in that department!

Just recently, the reality star left fans in awe as she shared photos of herself rocking a uniquely designed blazer by South African designer, Sandi Mazibuko.

The jacket which is a half blazer and half crop tube top was paired with some skinny jeans, dark-coloured pumps and a blue handbag.

A brief trip to Mazibuko's website shows that the stylish piece is going for R2,650.00 which is about N74,000.

For the love of Hermes

When it comes to Nigerian celebrities who are very intentional about maintaining their luxury lifestyle, Linda Ikeji sits comfortably at the top of that list. The media mogul has never been one to hold back when it comes to splashing millions of naira on oneself.

Recall in September 2020, the celebrity blogger caused a buzz after she gifted herself 85 pairs of shoes and 35 bags on her 40th birthday.

Well, Linda has done it again.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the media girl shared photos of herself posing with three new Hermès bags, in what appears to be her closet.

