Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy and Wizkid will be headlining the Lost In Riddim festival in October

The Nigerian music stars will be performing on different days with appearances from some other colleagues in the music industry

Tiwa Savage, Tems, Rema, Mr Eazi and Rotimi are among the names spotted on the official flyer of the festival

The previous year was challenging for musicians all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic and Nigerian stars were not left out.

However, things seem to be picking up this year and Grammy-winning singers Wizkid and Burna Boy have scored themselves their first international headlining gig for the year.

Nigeria's Wizkid, Burna Boy to headline festival in Sacramento, California. Photo: @lostinriddim

Source: Instagram

According to The Fader, the Nigerian stars will be headlining the Lost In Riddim festival slated for the 2nd and 3rd of October, 2021. The event is set to take place in Sacramento, California.

The festival's co-founders Fornati Kumeh and Juhu Hunter were quoted to have said:

“We created this event to not only showcase some of the most popular international music artists in the entire world, many of whom continued to be overlooked by major US music festivals but also create a unique celebration about the beauty of African culture."

Tiwa Savage, Tems, others also set to perform

Apart from the two singers, some of their other colleagues are also going to be joining them on the individual dates of their appearances.

Tiwa Savage, Tems, Mr Eazi, Oxlade among others are also going to be a part of the festival.

See a photo of the flyer below:

Wizkid may bring home another Grammy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a new video trending on social media.

Americans were seen singing along and dancing to two of Wizkid's hit songs, Ojuelegba and Essence.

Interestingly, after the clip went viral online, numerous Nigerians predicted that Wizkid might win a second Grammy award.

