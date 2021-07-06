Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has no doubt impressed many with his Made in Lagos album that is being widely accepted in different parts of the world

In a new video trending on social media, Americans were seen singing along and dancing to two of the singer’s hit songs, Ojuelegba and Essence

After the clip went viral online, numerous Nigerians predicted that Wizkid might win a second Grammy

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, no doubt has one of the biggest fan bases in the country and it appears his fame is fast growing in other parts of the world.

It is no longer news that one of the songs on the singer’s Made in Lagos album, Essence, has been received with positivity in different parts of the country and internationally.

Just recently, a video went viral on social media of Americans singing loudly and dancing to the singer’s track featuring Tems as well as one of his old songs, Ojuelegba.

New Yorkers sing along to Wizkid's songs. Photos: @wizkidayo, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The New Yorkers appeared to know the lyrics word for word and did not miss a single beat. The viral video impressed a great number of the singer’s fans.

See the viral clip below:

Wizkid FC reacts to trending video

After the video made the rounds on social media, a number of the singer’s Nigerian fans reacted to it in different ways. Some of them said it was a good sign that Wizkid might win a second Grammy.

Read some of their comments below:

Littlejessy0:

"I die say this song or album no go collect another Grammy..... big wiz u sabi ."

_____Akala1:

"This song is probably written by witch and wizard !!!! ‍♂️"

Kiingpresh:

"Grammy we coming again. ❤️"

Victhor_ehiz:

"Music travel no visa."

Nice one.

Kevin Hart dances to Wizkid's song as he celebrates movie's success

Talented Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, shared a bit of his impressive dance moves with fans as he celebrated the success of his new movie on Netflix, Fatherhood.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the funny man shared a clip of himself at what appeared to be a beach house as he happily danced along to top Nigerian star, Wizkid’s hit song, Essence.

Hart seemed to be enjoying himself greatly as he hit every beat and continued to dance joyfully to the song.

Source: Legit