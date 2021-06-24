At the moment, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is not ready to employ applicants into its service

The vital information came as a rebuttal to claims that the FRSC has already published names of alleged successful applicants for employment

The organisation on Thursday, June 24, noted that it always makes vacancies open and official when they are available

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - The viral claim that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has released names of shortlisted applicants for massive recruitment has been debunked by the agency.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 24, the FRSC's public education officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, informed Nigerians that the online publication is false.

The agency said it often makes information on recruitment public and official (Photo: Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria)

Source: Facebook

Kazeem, as also reported by The Nation, made it plain that there is no such list, neither is the FRSC presently recruiting.

He explained that the organisation often makes its vacancies public through its official platforms and social media sites.

The spokesman said:

"This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is presently not recruiting neither is there any list of shortlisted candidates published on any platform whatsoever.

"Our recruitment processes have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms including our website; www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM.

"The public is by this warned to desist from any form of engagement with the purveyors of that misinformation and outright disinformation as the Corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim."

Osinbajo to Inaugurate FRSC Marshall Inspectorate Training School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would inaugurate the FRSC Marshall Inspectorate Training School in Owa-Alero, Ika North East local government area of Delta state.

The Delta state commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, May 5.

The project which was built by the Delta state government had an administrative block, auditorium, lecture rooms, male and female hostels, residential apartments, cafeteria, clinic, driving range, and a football field.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Aniagwu, who was on an inspection visit to the school, said that arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free inauguration.

Source: Legit.ng