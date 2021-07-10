The federal government is displeased with medical unions in the country who are threatening to embark on strike if their demands are not met

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, explained why it would be inappropriate for the unions to embark on strike

Ngige faulted the Nigerian Medical Association and JOHESU for failing to harmonise their different positions on the hazard allowance

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has faulted the notice of strike served on it by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, told both unions to withdraw their strike notices immediately, The Guardian reported.

Ngige recalled that the Federal Government earlier offered the health workers 300% increment on hazard allowances, which amounted to N37.5 billion. Photo: Chris Ngige

Arm twisting the federal government

Ngige in Abuja on Friday, July 9, accused the medical unions of arm twisting the federal government.

He said:

''I told them to withdraw because it is arm-twisting. It is not allowed in International Labour Organisation Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBAs) negotiation. So, we expect them to withdraw those notices they gave.

“JOHESU gave 15-day ultimatum with effect from June 28. NARD gave 28-day ultimatum from when the day they had their National Executive Council.’’

He said the recent issues raised by the unions had nothing to do with this discussion on fixing a new hazard allowance for health professionals and workers, The Cable reported.

